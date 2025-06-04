Also announced in the official line-up are Anastacia, Belinda Carlisle and Ronan Keating alongside a slew of Radio 2's best-loved DJs.

The event is expected to pull in thousands of eager music fans, and so has implemented a new safer ticketing system to block bots and touts. You'll need to have a Ticketmaster account before you buy your tickets and follow the links below directly, or through the official BBC page.

Here's what you need to know.

Jump to:

Where is BBC Radio 2 In The Park in 2025?

This year's Radio 2 In the Park is heading south to Chelmsford's Hylands Park.

The Essex grounds boast 574 acres of historic parkland and be found on the outskirts of Chelmsford. The event has not yet released information about public transport or parking, although they have encouraged visitors to attend as sustainably as they can.

When is BBC Radio 2 In The Park 2025?

The three-day event will take place from Friday 5th to Sunday 7th September.

For the second year running, the Friday is acting as a Pre-Party with Radio 2's best DJs forming the line-up, while the second and third days are more of a classic festival.

What are the BBC Radio 2 In The Park ticket prices?

Tickets to the Friday pre-party cost £32 (plus £3 booking fee), while general admission to the weekend days cost £63 (plus a £5 booking fee).

When do BBC Radio 2 In The Park tickets go on sale?

They already are! Tickets went on sale at 8:30am on Wednesday 4th June.

This year, the festival is using a Ticketmaster Smart Queue system to avoid the impact of bots and ticket touts. This means you'll need to be registered and signed into a Ticketmaster account before you can purchase your tickets.

Then, simply follow the links listed here or through the official BBC pages and you'll be given a spot in the queue – you won't find the links by going through Ticketmaster itself.

If you need help setting up an account, read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

