As revealed on today’s Scott Mills Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2, Canadian singer-songwriter Bryan Adams will headline Saturday night and rock and roll band Def Leppard will headline Sunday night at this year’s event.

Adams, who has topped charts in over 40 countries over the course of his career and is known for hits such as Everything I Do (I Do It for you) and Summer of '69, said: "This will be my first time performing in Chelmsford, and I’m genuinely looking forward to bringing the show there."

He continued: "There’s something exciting about playing in a new place, especially somewhere that’s filled with a Radio 2 crowd ready to rock. I’m thrilled to be part of this event... brace yourselves, we’re gonna roll with the punches!”

Def Leppard, who have sold more than 110 million albums worldwide and produced numerous hit singles such as Rock of Ages and Pour Some Sugar on Me, said: "Def Leppard have never had the privilege of performing in Chelmsford before, but this will all change on 7th September!

"We are very much looking forward to headlining on the Sunday and also having our good friend Bryan Adams on the festival the night before. It’ll be a fantastic weekend… thanks to the BBC and Radio 2… we’ll see you 'In The Park'!"

Def Leppard. Getty

Other stars set to perform include Jessie J, Belinda Carlisle and Ronan Keating.

In addition, following its debut at Radio 2 in the Park in Preston last year, there will also be a Friday night DJ party to start the festival, which will feature sets from Radio 2 presenters Vernon Kay, Scott Mills, Rylan, DJ Spoony and Michelle Visage.

The full line-up is below:

Saturday 6th September

Bryan Adams

Belinda Carlisle

Ronan Keating

Jessie J

Kid Creole & The Coconuts

Marti Pellow

Ella Henderson

Stereophonics

Sunday 7th September

Def Leppard

Anastacia

Soul II Soul

Suede

Louise

David Gray

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.