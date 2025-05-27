At the show, the 65-year-old star will perform a string of his greatest hits, including Everything I Do (I Do It for You), Heaven, and the iconic anthem Summer of ‘69.

It’s also been confirmed Spice Girls star Mel C will be his support act.

The pair previously worked together in 1998, releasing the duet single When You’re Gone, which charted at No. 3.

Bryan Adams. Johnny Nunez/WireImage

His show will come just a day before he releases his new album, Roll with the Punches – his 17th record to date.

Gates for the show will open from 6pm, with ticket-holders being able to roam the grounds before the show kicks off with the castle as the backdrop.

Adams joins a growing list of chart-toppers who are taking on one-off shows on the castle grounds this August.

Texas will perform on 29th August, and Pet Shop Boys will perform their DreamWorld: The Greatest Hits Live show on 30th August.

Tickets for Adams’s show go on general sale on Friday 30th May at 10am.

You can buy tickets, as well as tickets to the other shows in the series, via WarwickCastleLive.co.uk

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.