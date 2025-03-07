This concert will be part of the Heritage Live series of concerts, which are held at various historic landmarks, stately homes and country estates across England.

And Mariah won't be alone on the stage this summer. The legendary pop star will be accompanied by Nile Rogers and CHIC, as well as '90s girl group Eternal.

So if you're ready for the party of the year with the pop star of the century, we've got the perfect guide to help you get Mariah Carey tickets.

Buy Mariah Carey tickets at Ticketmaster

Mariah Carey isn't the only artist headlining a show in the UK in 2025; here's how you can get Five tickets and Neil Young tickets.

When and where can I see Mariah Carey?

Mariah will be performing at Sandringham Estate in Norfolk on just one date:

15th August 2025 — Sandringham Estate, Norfolk

Buy Mariah Carey tickets at Ticketmaster

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

When do Mariah Carey tickets go on sale?

Tickets will be released at 9am on Friday 7th March. As there are no pre-sales for this event, this will be your only chance to get your hands on a ticket.

Buy Mariah Carey tickets at Ticketmaster

Is there a 2025 Mariah Carey tour in the UK?

While Mariah will not be touring the UK in 2025, you will have another chance to catch her this year, as she's headlining Brighton Pride's Pride in the Park event. Carey will be headlining the event on Saturday 2nd August, with Sugababes headlining on Sunday 3rd August.

Buy Mariah Carey at Pride in the Park tickets at AXS

How to get Mariah Carey at Sandringham Estate tickets?

As this is a one-off event, demand is likely to be high. Therefore, make sure to get online nice and early (at least 10 minutes before tickets go on sale) and have your Ticketmaster login details to hand to prevent any unnecessary delays.

Buy Mariah Carey tickets at Ticketmaster

Ad

For more tips about the tricky world of concert tickets, take a look at our guide to how to beat the Ticketmaster queue and the best concerts and tours of 2025.