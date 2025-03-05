As well as The Chrome Hearts, Young will be joined by special guests Yusuf (Cat Stevens) and Van Morrison on the main stage throughout the day, with more acts to be announced, too.

The BST Hyde Park announcement comes off the back of the Harvest Moon singer's Love Earth World Tour; you've probably heard the news that Young is planning on performing a free concert in Ukraine as part of his world tour.

As we predict tickets to see Young will sell-out quickly, be sure to read our how to beat the Ticketmaster queue guide for top tips on securing tickets.

Take a look at the full BST Hyde Park 2025 line-up and dates.

When will Neil Young headline BST Hyde Park?

Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images

Fans will know that this isn't the first time Young has headlined Hyde Park. In 2019, Bob Dylan and Neil Young were scheduled to headline Barclaycard presents BST, however, this concert went ahead as a solo show without any sponsorship.

Now, the Heart of Gold singer is back again at London's Hyde Park, but on which date?

11th July 2025 — Hyde Park, London

When do Neil Young Hyde Park 2025 tickets go on sale?

If you're an American Express cardholder, you could access the American Express pre-sale yesterday (Tuesday 4th March). However, if you're not an American Express cardholder or you missed out on the pre-sale, the general sale is happening today!

General on sale will take place from 10am this morning (Wednesday 5th March). So grab your card details and head over to the Ticketmaster site at 9:50am (10-minutes before the on-sale time).

Buy Neil Young tickets at Ticketmaster

How much do Neil Young BST Hyde Park tickets cost?

Neil Young BST tickets start at £99.95 for general admission or £74.95 for children.

Is there hospitality available?

Yes. If you want to see Neil Young in style, Keith Prowse is offering hospitality packages from £795. These allow you to watch the performance from the Great Oak Roof Garden, cocktail in hand, plus complimentary food and drink.

Buy Neil Young hospitality tickets at Keith Prowse

Ad

For even more exciting live music events this year, check out our best concerts and tours 2025 guide.