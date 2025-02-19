Becoming the go-to party of the summer season, the events promise to be one not to be missed.

Here’s everything you need to know about BST Hyde Park 2025 – including how to get tickets.

Olivia Rodrigo. Getty

BST Hyde Park launches on Friday 27th June, with events being held across the following three weekends.

Official dates are:

Friday 27th June

Saturday 28th June

Friday 4th July

Saturday 5th July

Sunday 6th July

Sunday 13th July

Who is performing at BST Hyde Park 2025?

Sabrina Carpenter. Getty

The full line-up for BST Hyde Park 2025 is yet to be announced - however, the major headliners have been confirmed already.

Olivia Rodrigo (27th June)

Zach Bryan (28th June)

Noah Kahan (4th July)

Gracie Abrams (4th July)

Sabrina Carpenter (5th and 6th July)

Hugh Jackman was initially scheduled to headline 6th July, but was forced to pull out in February 2025 due to unforeseen scheduling conflicts.

Also making several appearances throughout BST are:

The Last Dinner Party

girl in red

Clairo

beabadoobee

Jeff Lynne's ELO

Olivia Dean

How to get tickets for BST Hyde Park

Tickets for all dates of BST Hyde Park are available via Ticketmaster.

You can purchase your tickets now – including VIP, Premium and hotel packages if you're travelling.

VIP Packages come at £495, while General Admission costs £125.

