BST Hyde Park 2025: Dates, performances, tickets
London's annual music event is back with a bigger line-up than ever.
BST Hyde Park is back! And this year is bringing some of music’s biggest stars to London for a summer of fun and dancing.
This year, Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter, Noah Kahan and Zach Bryan are just some of the names on the line-up – with more set to be announced in the upcoming months.
Becoming the go-to party of the summer season, the events promise to be one not to be missed.
Here’s everything you need to know about BST Hyde Park 2025 – including how to get tickets.
What dates are BST Hyde Park 2025?
BST Hyde Park launches on Friday 27th June, with events being held across the following three weekends.
Official dates are:
- Friday 27th June
- Saturday 28th June
- Friday 4th July
- Saturday 5th July
- Sunday 6th July
- Sunday 13th July
Who is performing at BST Hyde Park 2025?
The full line-up for BST Hyde Park 2025 is yet to be announced - however, the major headliners have been confirmed already.
- Olivia Rodrigo (27th June)
- Zach Bryan (28th June)
- Noah Kahan (4th July)
- Gracie Abrams (4th July)
- Sabrina Carpenter (5th and 6th July)
Hugh Jackman was initially scheduled to headline 6th July, but was forced to pull out in February 2025 due to unforeseen scheduling conflicts.
Also making several appearances throughout BST are:
- The Last Dinner Party
- girl in red
- Clairo
- beabadoobee
- Jeff Lynne's ELO
- Olivia Dean
How to get tickets for BST Hyde Park
Tickets for all dates of BST Hyde Park are available via Ticketmaster.
You can purchase your tickets now – including VIP, Premium and hotel packages if you're travelling.
VIP Packages come at £495, while General Admission costs £125.
