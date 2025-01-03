Plus, there are plenty of rumours circulating about even more musical superstars who are yet to announce their UK tours in 2025.

We've rounded up all of the most highly-anticipated acts coming to the UK this year, as well as our top tips for snagging any tickets that are still available if you missed out on them the first time around.

For more tips on ticketing, check out our guide to beating the Ticketmaster queue, as well as how to get cheap concert tickets.

Jump to:

Best 2025 concerts in the UK at a glance

Oasis

Coldplay

Sabrina Carpenter

Bruce Springsteen

Dua Lipa

Scissor Sisters

Olivia Rodrigo

Guns N’Roses

Usher

Katy Perry

Billie Eilish

Busted vs McFly

Robbie Williams

Kylie Minogue

Sting

Sam Fender

Lana Del Rey

Who is touring the UK in 2025?

Oasis

Oasis – Noel and Liam Gallagher. Paul Bergen/Redferns

4th July — 28th September

There's no chance you could have missed the surprise announcement of 2024: Noel and Liam Gallagher are reuniting. Oasis-mania has been sweeping the UK ever since, with tickets almost as hard to snag as the Eras tour.

Knowing their rocky history, we'd probably recommend you take out some ticket insurance for this one.

Buy Oasis hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

Coldplay

18th August — 8th September

Coldplay are known for their show stopping concerts, full of elaborate light shows, lasers, impressive stage design and LED wristbands.

If you want the chance to experience this for yourself, whether you've done it before or this is your first time, you can do just that on the Music of the Spheres tour in 2025.

Buy Coldplay hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

Sabrina Carpenter

6th March — 5th July

The Short n' Sweet singer is returning to the UK in summer 2025, as one of the headliners of the BST Hyde Park festival,as well as heading on her Short n'Sweet tour.

Fans are going to be wowed by her cheeky sense of humour and the pure magic of hearing hits like Espresso and Please, Please, Please live on stage.

Buy Sabrina Carpenter hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen. Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images

14th May — 7th June

The Boss is coming back. You're sure to get your money's worth with a Bruce Springsteen tour, as the singer-songwriter for his almost three-hour long sets. In our opinion, the longer the better!

Buy Bruce Springsteen hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

Dua Lipa

20th June — 27th June

2025 is the year of Dancing The Night Away at Dua Lipa's Radical Optimism tour. Fresh off the back of headlining Glastonbury last year, you can catch her in London, Dublin and Liverpool.

Buy Dua Lipa tickets at Ticketmaster

Buy Dua Lipa hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

Scissor Sisters

16th May — 28th May

Twenty-five years after the release of their self-titled debut album, Scissor Sisters are back to show all of us a Filthy/Gorgeous time. They'll be performing the 2004 album in full, as well as some other major hits from their discography at their first live performance in 12 years.

Buy Scissor Sisters tickets at Ticketmaster

Buy Scissor Sisters hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

27th June — 1st July

If you've managed to get your hands on Olivia Rodrigo tickets, then good 4 u. The Olivia Rodrigo Ticketmaster queue was another fight to the death, which came as no surprise given the extremely high demand for her last tour.

Rodrigo is another BST Hyde Park headliner and will be taking to the stage the same day as The Last Dinner Party and girl in red, with more to be announced.

Buy Olivia Rodrigo hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

Guns N' Roses

23rd June — 26th June

This year marks Guns N' Roses' return to the UK after playing at Glastonbury in 2023. Whether you’re new to Guns N' Roses, or they remind you of when you were young (and your heart was an open book), this is not one to miss.

While on their European tour, the rockers will be stopping off in the UK for two shows in summer 2025.

Buy Guns N'Roses tickets at Ticketmaster

Buy Guns N'Roses hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

Usher

29th March — 7th May

Usher's Past, Present and Future tour 2025 has seen phenomenal demand, resulting in 10 dates at London's Wembley Arena. Originally set to be seven dates, the star added three additional dates after every single show sold out.

Buy Usher tickets at Ticketmaster

Katy Perry

7th October — 14th October

2024 was the year of Katy Perry's comeback, as she ended her six-year hiatus and released a new album, 143, as well as picking up a Video Vanguard award at the 2024 VMAs.

Now in 2025, she's heading on a world tour with four shows in the UK.

Buy Katy Perry tickets at Ticketmaster

Buy Katy Perry hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish performs at Leeds Festival 2023. Photo by Matthew Baker/Getty Images for ABA

7th July — 27th July

Seven-time Grammy award winner Billie Eilish will be heading on her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour in 2025. At the tour, fans can expect to hear plenty of hits from the singer-songwriter's latest album, as well as classics like bad guy and Happier Than Ever.

Buy Billie Eilish hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

Busted vs McFly

23rd September — 6th November

We've had the return of McFly, the return of Busted and the return of McBusted; now it's time for Busted vs McFly. The old noughties rivalry is being brought back with a bang in 2025, and Busted have already described the event as "a fight to the death". We'll be on the edge of our seats!

Buy Busted vs McFly tickets at Ticketmaster

Buy Busted vs McFly hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

Robbie Williams

31st May — 14th June

Robbie Williams is the name on everyone's mind these days, what with the release of his new and unique biopic Better Man. The former Take That member is once again touring across the UK, with shows in Edinburgh, London, Manchester and Bath, as well as Dublin, throughout 2025.

Buy Robbie Williams tickets at Ticketmaster

Buy Robbie Williams hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

Kylie Minogue

16th May — 30th May

Kylie's comeback is sure to make history, with her irresistible 2023 single Padam Padam making it to the top of several of the RadioTimes.com writers' Spotify Wrapped.

In 2025, she'll become one of the many Aussies in London as she heads to the UK capital, as well as seven other cities in May and June.

Buy Kylie tickets at Ticketmaster

Buy Kylie hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

Sting

Sting Katja Ogrin/Redferns/Getty Images

18th June — 27th October

Be Still My Beating Heart! The Sting 3.0 tour 2025 will begin in the United States at the end of January, before heading to the UK for a number of summer festival gigs, as well as two shows in London at the end of October.

Buy Sting tickets at Ticketmaster

Sam Fender

12th June — 15th June

After a wildly successful tour right at the end of 2024, Sam Fender is returning to the UK stage in summer 2025.

The Northern indie-rocker will be playing one gig in London and two gigs in Newcastle-Upon-Tyne in June 2025.

Buy Sam Fender hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey. Joseph Okpako/Getty Images

23rd June — 4th July

If there's any way to beat the Summertime Sadness, it's going to a Lana Del Rey concert. The ethereal singer-songwriter will be bringing her signature nostalgic melancholy style to stages across the UK in the warmer months of 2025.

Buy Lana del Rey hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

Despite the recently skyrocketing demand for tickets, there are plenty of general access tickets remaining for artists touring the UK in 2025. All remaining tickets have been included alongside the artists in the list above.

It's no secret that the ticketing industry has changed greatly in the past few years, as demand for live shows has soared post-pandemic.

This means that nowadays it's often extremely difficult to get your hands on concert tickets for large venues like the O2, Wembley Stadium or the Eventim Apollo, especially if the artist is a household name.

As it becomes increasingly difficult to get tickets for tours and concerts, there is a major way to get around this: purchasing hospitality tickets.

Due to their increased price, hospitality tickets aren't an option for everyone. However, if you have the disposable income, you're more likely to get your hands on hospitality tickets rather than general access as there is lower demand.

Out of the artists listed above, those who have hospitality tickets still available are listed with ticketing sites like Seat Unique, Daimani and Ticketmaster, where tickets are still available..

Who else is rumoured to tour the UK in 2025?

While nothing has been confirmed just yet, there are plenty of rumours circulating about who will be next to announce their UK tour dates.

Fresh off her residency in Munich, Adele has been mentioned in connection with Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, despite saying that she would be taking a step back from music for a while.

Additionally, both Beyoncé and Shakira have announced tour dates outside of Europe and the UK, for the Cowboy Carter and Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran tours respectively. We'll be spending 2025 awaiting further moves...

For more live entertainment in 2025, take a look at the biggest celebrities coming to the West End next year and the best UK musicals on tour in 2025.