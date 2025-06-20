The Original Forever campaign marked the first time brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher have been photographed together since the Oasis tour announcement — a promising sign for fans with Oasis tour tickets!

The collaboration includes t-shirts, tracksuits, coach jackets, and yes, bucket hats. With the Adidas x Oasis collection available to buy right now, here's how you can avoid missing out.

Buy Oasis x Adidas collection at Adidas

The Adidas Originals x Oasis collection is available to buy right now (from Friday 20th June) at the official Adidas store.

Full list of items in the new Oasis Adidas collection

What is availability like for the new Oasis Adidas collection?

At the time of writing (Friday 20th June), the Coach Jacket, Jacquard Jersey and Bucket Hat items have sold out in some colourways but are available in other colourways.

All other items have great availability in sizing currently.

How much does the new Oasis Adidas collection cost?

The brand-new Oasis x Adidas collaboration will set you back between £40 to £100.

Will the new Oasis Adidas collection be available on tour?

At the moment, you can purchase the Original Forever collaboration at Adidas stores and online, and Oasis Live ‘25 Fan Stores will be opening across the UK ahead of the reunion tour.

However, it's currently unspecified whether you'll be able to buy the Oasis x Adidas collaboration at the actual tour venues.

Where to buy the new Oasis Adidas merchandise in the UK ahead of the tour

Head over to the official Adidas store now to get your hands on the brand-new Oasis merchandise.

