Westlife's incredible 25 year career has seen the boyband — made up of Nicky Byrne, Shane Filan, Kian Egan and Mark Feehily — sell over 55 million records worldwide, earn 14 number one singles (behind only Elvis Presley and The Beatles), and have 33 number one albums worldwide.

The Irish pop group have also produced huge hits like Flying Without Wings and I Lay My Love On You.

Speaking about the upcoming London shows, Westlife said: "The Royal Albert Hall is a very special venue that we have always dreamt of playing. It means so much to kickstart our 25th Anniversary celebrations at this iconic venue".

Buy Westlife tickets at Ticketmaster

Where is Westlife performing in London in 2025?

Photo by Luis Marin/Eyepix Group/LightRocket via Getty Images

These two special 25th anniversary shows will be at the iconic Royal Albert Hall in the capital city.

27th Oct 2025 — Royal Albert Hall, London

28th Oct 2025 — Royal Albert Hall, London

What are the Westlife pre-sales?

At the time of writing (Wednesday 18th June), there are two Westlife pre-sales to secure early tickets ahead of the general on sale on Friday.

O2 Priority pre-sale | 10am Wednesday 18th June to 9am Friday 20th June

Live Nation pre-sale | 10am Thursday 19th June to 9am Friday 20th June

How to get Westlife Royal Albert Hall tickets

General on sale will go live this Friday 20th June at 10am.

How much do Westlife tickets cost?

When Westlife last played live shows in Cardiff 2023, tickets started at £71.50, we're expecting similar prices for the Royal Albert Hall.

