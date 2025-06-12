Add in the pressure of needing to eat before you head off to an event like the theatre and forget it, your evening is about to become a straight-up nightmare.

So, to prevent such manic moments from spoiling your evening, we'd strongly suggest booking a pre-theatre menu.

London, especially the West End, is practically overflowing with these handy dining options, which offer a set two or three-course meal at an already fixed price. They're often cheaper than just ordering from the menu, and they only run in the early evening, which means they're specifically designed to be served quickly during those precious pre-theatre hours.

Below, we've assembled some of our favourite pre-theatre dinner options, containing a range of prices and cuisines from Italian and Indian to French and British fine dining.

Let's tuck in.

How to find cheap and affordable pre-theatre dinner options in London

To find cheap pre-theatre dining, we'd recommend looking at the restaurants with a set menu.

Normally, these menus will even be called "pre-theatre menus" and offer a small selection of two or three-course meals for a fixed price. They usually run between 5pm and 7pm, making it much easier for you to eat, pay and get to the show.

Which London restaurants have the best pre-theatre dinner menus?

The Ivy Market Grill

The Ivy Market Grill. SOPA Images/ Getty

Price: 2 courses for £20.95

Cuisine: Modern European

Location: Covent Garden

Nearby theatres: Adelphi, Lyceum, Theatre Royal Drury Lane, Aldwych, Novello

The Ivy's restaurants are always a blend of cultures and cooking style; often blending classically European ingredients with Asian-style flavouring to produce a dainty little dish that just screams fine dining.

On their current 1917 Heritage menu, you'll find delicate starters such as a Kiln-roasted Salmon Rillette and Confit Rabbit Croquettes, with mains that include Gochujang Glazed Aubergine Salad and Minute Steak. You can also get desserts for an additional £6.50.

Book a table at the Ivy Market Grill

Cinnamon Bazaar

Price: 2 courses for £22 / 3 courses for £25

Cuisine: Indian

Location: Covent Garden

Nearby theatres: Adelphi, Lyceum, Theatre Royal Drury Lane, Aldwych, Novello, Noël Coward

Cinnamon Bazaar has restaurants in Covent Garden and Richmond; both offering bold flavours from India and the surrounding sub-continent. Their aim is to offer guests the authentic Indian market experience by blending modern cultural influences with classic spices, all wrapped up in a bright neon setting. The highlights of their pre-theatre menu include Masala Grilled Sea Bream, Double-cooked Pork Belly, and Tandoori Kentish Lamb Loin.

Book a table at Cinnamon Bazaar

Brasserie Zédel

Price: 2 courses for £17.50 / 3 courses for £21.50

Cuisine: French

Location: Piccadilly Circus

Nearby theatres: Sondheim, Theatre Royal Haymarket, His Majesty's Theatre

With the ethos of "traditional French food at remarkably good value" at its heart, Brasserie Zédel is the perfect choice if you want a fancy feel for half the price. On their fixed price menu, they offer up a choice of two vegetarian starters, Curried Butter Dahl or Chopped Steak as a main and Petit Pear Belle Hélène Coupe or Chocolate and Passion Fruit Delice as dessert.

Book a table at Brasserie Zédel

Sushi Samba

Getty Images

Price: 3 courses for £39

Cuisine: Japanese

Location: Covent Garden

Nearby theatres: Adelphi, Lyceum, Theatre Royal Drury Lane, Aldwych, Novello

For culinary fusion at its finest, we'd recommend trying out Sushi Samba – a global restaurant chain that offers a vibrant combination of Japanese, Brazilian and Peruvian cuisine.

Their food is born from an era in the early 20th century when thousands of Japanese emigrants travelled to South America for farming, and has proved hugely popular in the West End. On just the set menu alone you'll find fresh sushi paired with octopus and chorizo anticuchos and the chef's choice of Samba Roll.

Book a table at Sushi Samba

Whitcomb's at the Londoner

Price: 2 courses for £29/ 3 courses for £34

Cuisine: French Mediterranean

Location: Leicester Square

Nearby theatres: Wyndham's, Garrick, Leicester Square Theatre, Noël Coward, Duke of York's, Theatre Royal Haymarket

For fresh Mediterranean flavours, crisp wines and that perfect summery feel, try the pre-theatre menu at Whitcomb's, located in the famous Londoner Hotel in Leicester Square. Their offerings of steak tartare, Tuscan baked cod and Tarte Tatin will have you feeling like you've been whisked away to the continent – unless the weather betrays you, of course.

Book a table at Whitcomb's at the Londoner

Steak and Company

Price: 2 courses for £25.50/ 3 courses for £29.50

Cuisine: Steak and grill

Location: Leicester Square/Piccadilly Circus/Covent Garden

Nearby theatres: Noël Coward, Wyndham's, Leicester Square Theatre/Theatre Royal Haymarket, His Majesty's Theatre, Lyric/Cambridge, Adelphi, Theatre Royal Drury Lane, Lyceum

Steak and Company have three locations in the locus of West End theatres, all featuring a set menu that really packs a punch.

Just looking at the mains alone, there are six options to choose from – more than the usual pre-theatre options – including a Burrata and Pistachio Pesto Fettuccine, Chicken Parmigiana, and either the Tuna Fillet or Steak Hot Stone Experience, where your meal is served on a sizzling hot stone that just screams theatrical. Plus, Happy Hour is Monday to Friday from 3pm, so you can get the second drink free.

Book a table at Steak and Company

Sicily

Getty Images

Price: 2 courses for £17.95/ 3 courses for £20.95

Cuisine: Italian

Location: Victoria

Nearby theatres: Cadogan Hall, Apollo Victoria, The Other Palace

You can't go wrong with a pizza, can you? So, for those heading to see Wicked or something fresh and exciting at The Other Palace, take a trip to Sicily and sample their hearty and authentic Italian cuisine. Their set pre-theatre menu includes classics such as bruschetta, arancini, Pizza Piccante and Spaghetti Bolognese.

Book a table at Sicily

Lasdun

Price: 2 courses for £32/ 3 courses for £38

Cuisine: Modern British

Location: South Bank

Nearby theatres: National Theatre, Dorfman, County Hall

If you're looking for decadence combined with hefty flavours, not to mention an easy location, take a look at Lasdun. This restaurant is from the team behind The Marksman Public House in Hackney and sits within the walls of the National Theatre itself. The set menu is British to a tee, with braised pork shoulder, smoked haddock and cod fishcake and a chicken and wild garlic pie to share between two.

Book a table at Lasdun

The Portrait by Richard Corrigan

Price: 2 courses for £35/ 3 courses for £39

Cuisine: Modern British

Location: Trafalgar Square

Nearby theatres: Charing Cross, Garrick, Noël Coward, Trafalgar, His Majesty's Theatre

BBC fans may recognise Richard Corrigan as a judge on Great British Menu or as a frequent guest on Saturday Kitchen. The Two-Michelin-Star chef runs a string of restaurants across London and in 2023 opened his latest venture: The Portrait, found on the fourth floor of the National Portrait Gallery.

Marrying delicate fine dining with stunning views of Trafalgar Square, this restaurant is the perfect choice if you want your theatre trip to feel truly special. Highlights of the set menu include confit duck leg, tikka celeriac and fried plaice.

Book a table at The Portrait by Richard Corrigan

Big Easy

Getty Images

Price: 1 course for £11/ £5 for each extra course

Cuisine: Texas BBQ grill

Location: Covent Garden

Nearby theatres: Adelphi, Lyceum, Theatre Royal Drury Lane, Aldwych, Novello, Noël Coward

If you're looking for something less formal and more filling, Big Easy is here to provide. With a set menu boasting a lobster and shrimp roll with chunky chops, aged cheddar mac and cheese and the humbly named Home-Smoked Bar.B.Q Taste-O-Rama, you're sure to be leaving happy and satisfied.

Book a table at Big Easy

Gunpowder

Price: 5 small plates for £22

Cuisine: Indian

Location: Soho/Tower Bridge

Nearby theatres: Prince Edward, Palace Theatre, Soho Theatre, Sondheim, Gielgud/Bridge Theatre, Unicorn Theatre

Gunpowder is a feast for the eyes as well as the tastebuds, giving you the best of Indian cuisine with a contemporary twist. Unlike other pre-theatre menus, the restaurant swaps two courses for five small plates served at once. These are: Gunpowder Chaat, Bengali Beetroot Croquettes, Tandoori Chicken Chop, Egg Curry Masala and Steamed Rice.

Book a table at Gunpowder

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Zahter

Price: 4 courses for £42

Cuisine: Turkish mezze

Location: Soho

Nearby theatres: London Palladium, Soho Theatre, Sondheim

Zahter prides itself on being a portal to the "history and vast ethnic heritage" of Istanbul. Showcasing rich and vibrant flavours across a range of mezze dishes, it's perfect for both light bites and larger meals. On their pre-theatre menu, you'll find a range of hot and cold mezze such as wood oven tiger prawns and Muhammara, plus mains of beef fillet skewers and marinated chicken thighs.

Book a table at Zahter

Bentley's Oyster Bar and Grill

Getty Images

Price: 2 courses for £35/ 3 courses for £39

Cuisine: Fish

Location: Mayfair

Nearby theatres: Lyric, Theatre Royal Haymarket, His Majesty's Theatre

Bentley's Oyster Bar & Grill opened in 1916 but has been under the previously mentioned Richard Corrigan for 20 years. The mantra is simple: fresh line-caught fish and sea food with fine seasonal ingredients. The set meal bears this ethos exceptionally well with smoked haddock, crab and gnocchi adorning the menu.

Book a table at Bentley's Oyster Bar and Grill

Bocca Di Lupo

Price: 2 courses for £18/ 3 courses for £24

Cuisine: Italian

Location: Soho

Nearby theatres: Sondheim, Leicester Square Theatre, Prince Edward

Bocca Di Lupo takes its roots seriously, using its menu to showcase the 20 main dialects of Italian cuisine. The menu is updated daily and strives to adapt to the seasons in terms of the produce used. Currently, the pre-theatre menu is a riot of flavour with Farinata (chickpea pancake) and agrodolce courgettes, minestrone verde with pesto and persimmon sorbet & candied walnuts.

Book a table at Bocco Di Lupo

Ad

Make sure you also check out our guide to the best immersive dining London experiences, plus how to get cheap theatre tickets.