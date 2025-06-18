Rae's world tour will begin in Dublin, before heading to Manchester and London (which is excellent news for us UK fans), then to the likes of Paris, Berlin and Amsterdam. The Diet Pepsi singer will also perform shows in North America and Australia – but that's of little use to us UK dwellers!

We're sure you're excited to know how to get your hands on Rae tickets, with the first O2 Priority pre-sale going live this morning (Wednesday 18th June), so let's get to it.

Buy Addison Rae tickets at Ticketmaster

Jump to:

Where is Addison Rae touring in the UK?

26th Aug 2025 – The National Stadium, Dublin

28th Aug 2025 – Manchester Academy, Manchester

30th Aug 2025 – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

2nd Sept 2025 – L’Olympia, Paris

4th Sept 2025 – Cirque Royal, Brussels

5th Sept 2025 – Melkweg, Amsterdam

7th Sept 2025 – Uber Eats Music Hall, Berlin

8th Sept 2025 – Live Music Hall, Cologne

22nd Sept 2025 – ACL Live at The Moody Theatre, Austin

25th Sept 2025 – South Side Ballroom, Dallas

27th Sept 2025 – The Pinnacle, Nashville

28th Sept 2025 – The Eastern, Atlanta

30th Sept 2025 – The Anthem, Washington

1st Oct 2025 – Brooklyn Paramount, New York

5th Oct 2025 – Roadrunner, Boston

7th Oct 2025 – The Fillmore Philadelphia, Philadelphia

8th Oct 2025 – REBEL, Toronto

10th Oct 2025 – Riviera Theatre, Chicago

13th Oct 2025 – The Mission Ballroom, Denver

16th Oct 2025 – Fox Theatre, Oakland

19th Oct 2025 – The Wiltern, Los Angeles

11th Nov 2025 – Forum Theatre, Melbourne

14th Nov 2025 – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

17th Nov 2025 – Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Is there an Addison Rae pre-sale?

Yes!

There is an O2 Priority pre-sale for Rae's UK tour dates, and it went live at 10am this morning (Wednesday 18th June). The pre-sale will be live until 9am, until the general on sale happens.

For more information on how does the O2 Priority pre-sale work on Ticketmaster, be sure to read our guide.

How to get Addison Rae UK tour tickets

General on sale for Rae's UK tour will take place from 10am on Friday 20th June.

