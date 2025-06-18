How to get Addison Rae tour tickets as first pre-sale goes live today
Put your Headphones On, and join the Ticketmaster queue to secure Addison Rae tickets.
There's a new pop princess in the mix in the form of Addison Rae.
The former TikTok star-turned-musician is heading on a world tour later this year – The Addison Tour – in support of the singer's debut album, Addison, which was released earlier in June.
Rae's world tour will begin in Dublin, before heading to Manchester and London (which is excellent news for us UK fans), then to the likes of Paris, Berlin and Amsterdam. The Diet Pepsi singer will also perform shows in North America and Australia – but that's of little use to us UK dwellers!
We're sure you're excited to know how to get your hands on Rae tickets, with the first O2 Priority pre-sale going live this morning (Wednesday 18th June), so let's get to it.
Buy Addison Rae tickets at Ticketmaster
Jump to:
- Where is Addison Rae touring in the UK?
- What are the Addison Rae world tour dates and venues?
- Is there an Addison Rae pre-sale?
- How to get Addison Rae UK tour tickets
Where is Addison Rae touring in the UK?
- 26th Aug 2025 – The National Stadium, Dublin
- 28th Aug 2025 – Manchester Academy, Manchester
- 30th Aug 2025 – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London
What are the Addison Rae world tour dates and venues?
- 2nd Sept 2025 – L’Olympia, Paris
- 4th Sept 2025 – Cirque Royal, Brussels
- 5th Sept 2025 – Melkweg, Amsterdam
- 7th Sept 2025 – Uber Eats Music Hall, Berlin
- 8th Sept 2025 – Live Music Hall, Cologne
- 22nd Sept 2025 – ACL Live at The Moody Theatre, Austin
- 25th Sept 2025 – South Side Ballroom, Dallas
- 27th Sept 2025 – The Pinnacle, Nashville
- 28th Sept 2025 – The Eastern, Atlanta
- 30th Sept 2025 – The Anthem, Washington
- 1st Oct 2025 – Brooklyn Paramount, New York
- 5th Oct 2025 – Roadrunner, Boston
- 7th Oct 2025 – The Fillmore Philadelphia, Philadelphia
- 8th Oct 2025 – REBEL, Toronto
- 10th Oct 2025 – Riviera Theatre, Chicago
- 13th Oct 2025 – The Mission Ballroom, Denver
- 16th Oct 2025 – Fox Theatre, Oakland
- 19th Oct 2025 – The Wiltern, Los Angeles
- 11th Nov 2025 – Forum Theatre, Melbourne
- 14th Nov 2025 – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane
- 17th Nov 2025 – Enmore Theatre, Sydney
Is there an Addison Rae pre-sale?
Yes!
There is an O2 Priority pre-sale for Rae's UK tour dates, and it went live at 10am this morning (Wednesday 18th June). The pre-sale will be live until 9am, until the general on sale happens.
Buy Addison Rae tickets at Ticketmaster
For more information on how does the O2 Priority pre-sale work on Ticketmaster, be sure to read our guide.
How to get Addison Rae UK tour tickets
General on sale for Rae's UK tour will take place from 10am on Friday 20th June.
Buy Addison Rae tickets at Ticketmaster
