We've put together a list of what are set to be the best upcoming Manchester concerts this year. Whether you're a Little Monster, a pop princess or a fan of classic rock, you're sure to find the perfect show for you.

With all the big names in this roundup, it's no surprise that demand for these Manchester concerts in 2025 has been huge. If you head to traditional ticketing platforms like Ticketmaster, most of these shows will be completely sold out; this is why we've included plenty of links to alternative ticketing retailers.

We've also focused on hospitality tickets, as there are still plenty left on platforms like Seat Unique. While hospitality tickets come at a higher price point, they're a great option if you want to ensure that you'll get your hands on tickets to see an in-demand artist, as they tend to sell out at a much slower rate.

Browse Manchester concerts 2025 tickets at Hellotickets

You can also check out our roundup of the top 2025 UK tours and concerts.

The best music concerts in Manchester in 2025

Oasis

Noel and Liam Gallagher in 2008. Morena Brengola/Getty Images

11th — 20th July 2025

Heaton Park

The Oasis reunion has been the talk of the country ever since it was announced, and it's no surprise that the Gallagher brothers are heading back to their hometown of Manchester. Fans can catch their Manchester arena concerts on 11th, 12th, 16th, 19th and 20th July in Heaton Park this summer.

Oasis tickets are hard to come by, thanks to huge demand plus a ticketing process that has been rife with bumps in the road, so it's better to act sooner rather than later.

Lady Gaga

Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Live Nation

7th — 8th October 2025

Co-op Live

It's been a great year to be a Little Monster, with the runaway success of Lady Gaga's new album Mayhem (and no wonder, as it's packed full of bops).

Now, you have the chance to attend The Mayhem Ball in Manchester, where you'll experience the new album live, as well as revisit some of Gaga's many classic hits.

Iron Maiden

Iron Maiden. Dave Simpson/WireImage/Getty

22nd June

Co-op Live

When you think about British heavy metal, you think about Iron Maiden. The bands latest tour will mark 50 years since the band was first formed by Steve Harris back in 1975.

If you want to celebrate with a special set list spanning all nine of the band's studio albums, you can do just that at Iron Maiden's rock concerts in Manchester in 2025.

Buy Iron Maiden Manchester tickets at Hellotickets

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo. Kyle Gustafson for The Washington Post via Getty Images

30th June — 1st July 2025

Co-op Live

Good 4 u if you already managed to get your hands on Olivia Rodrigo tickets, but for any less lucky fans, you can still snag tickets to see the pop star in Manchester this summer.

Get ready to experience hits like drivers licence, vampire and bad idea right? live. We're not jealous, not at all...

Mumford and Sons

Mumford and Sons. Todd Owyoung/Peacock via Getty Images

3rd July 2025

Co-op Live

Grab your flat cap and flannel shirt— Mumford and Sons are heading to Manchester!

This announcement of this arena tour follows the release of their new album Rushmere, and the Manchester show will be the first stop on the tour. You'll find VIP packages and Verified Re-sale tickets available on the Ticketmaster website.

Robbie Williams

Robbie Williams. Tristar Media/Getty Images

10th June — 11th June 2025

Co-op Live

It's Robbie Williams's world and we're all just living in it. The pop superstar has had an excellent 12 months, with his biopic Better Man taking the world of cinema by storm.

Now he's back with a new European tour and upcoming Manchester concerts. Now, if only we could get the Americans to finally appreciate him!

Did you know that you can rent Better Man to watch on Amazon Prime and Apple TV?

Lorde

Lorde. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

15th November 2025

AO Arena

We're not being Melodrama-tic when we say this, but we're so excited for the Lorde UK tour that our heart could burst out of our Ribs.

The Kiwi singer-songwriter will be bringing her heartfelt songs to Manchester later this year – praise the Lorde! Trust us when we say this isn't one to miss out on.

Buy Lorde Manchester tickets at Seat Unique

Busted vs McFly

Luke Brennan/Getty Images. Luke Brennan / Getty

17th — 18th October 2025

AO Arena

Are you team McFly or team Busted? No matter, you can see both bands live at Manchester arena concerts this October.

Far from the amicability of the previous McBusted tours, the bands are now at war with each other and have invited audiences to watch them battle it out. Expect lots of drama and lots of amazing songs.

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Nine Inch Nails

Nine Inch Nails. Natasha Moustache/WireImage/Getty Images

17th June 2025

Co-op Live

Nine Inch Nails' Peel It Back Tour is drawing ever Closer. The band are heading to Manchester this June, where they will be celebrating their 37 year-long career and the contributions they've made to both the rock and alternative music scenes.

Pitbull

Pitbull. Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images

8th June 2025

Co-op Live

Yes, you read it right; you're still in with a chance of joining Pitbull to Party After Dark in Manchester this year.

Pitbull's concerts have gone viral recently, as fans have been dressing as the Floridian musician to celebrate the star on his global tour. Why not join in and become a part of the action?

Buy Pitbull Manchester tickets at Seat Unique

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish performs onstage at The Kia Forum. Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for ABA

19th — 23rd July 2o25

Co-op Live Manchester

You have not one, not two, not three, but four chances to see Billie Eilish play at Manchester's Co-op Arena this summer.

The singer's Hit Me Hard and Soft tour will feature hits from her latest album, as well as plenty of other songs from across her impressive career.

John Legend

John Legend on The Tonight Show. Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

29th May 2025

Co-op Live

It's time to Get Lifted with John Legend. This tour is named in honour of his 2004 debut album, and will see the singer-songwriter performing hits from across his entire discography.

From starring in La La Land to judging on The Voice, John Legend is a titan of the music scene, so don't miss out on the chance to see him live.

Ad

We've also rounded up our top tips on how to get cheap concert tickets to help you save.