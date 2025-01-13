Apple TV+ is the home of fantastic movies and TV series, with plenty of original content to sink your teeth into. Just a few of the Apple TV+ shows which made a splash in 2024 include Presumed Innocent, Dark Matter, Disclaimer, Silo, Shrinking, Bad Sisters, Slow Horses and Pachinko.

The streaming service will set you back £8.99 per month with a seven day free trial, but you already know the RadioTimes.com Technology team can find you better deals than that...

From our monthly Disney Plus offers and NOW TV deals guides to Sky Sport offers and TNT Sport offers, we have you covered when it comes to saving money on top streaming services.

Let's take a look at the best Apple TV+ offers for this month.

Best Apple TV+ deals at a glance:

Best Apple TV+ offers to browse for 2025 in the UK

Severance. Apple TV+

Enjoy a seven day free Apple TV+ trial

What's the deal: Get a week-long free trial of Apple TV+.

Why we chose it: Unlike competitors like Disney Plus and Netflix, Apple TV+ offers a free trial for anyone who is tempted by the streaming service. For one week, new subscribers will be treated to all of Apple TV+'s movies and TV episodes such as Wolfs, Fly Me to the Moon and Napoleon.

Start your seven day free Apple TV+ trial at Apple

Secure six months' free Apple TV+ with EE

What's the deal: Whether you're a new customer or you've been with EE for years, so long as you have an EE pay monthly or SIM only phone plan on a 12-month or more minimum term, you can get six months free Apple TV+.

During the free six months, Apple TV+ will appear on your bill as a benefit in the 'included with EE' section. After the six months are up, it will appear on your bill as a charge in the 'entertainment' section

Why we chose it: Accessing Apple TV+ as an EE customer couldn't be easier! Simply text 'TV PLUS' to 150, then EE will send you a six months free activation code. Log into EE and go to Plan & Add-ons > Add-ons > Apple TV+, then follow the instructions EE send you.

Get six months free Apple TV+ at EE

Get three months' free Apple TV+ with an Apple device

What's the deal: What's better than a week-long free trial? Two weeks? One month? How about three months? Your free three months of Apple TV+ are included when you buy an iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, or Mac at Apple or an Apple-authorised reseller.

Why we chose it: If you were planning on purchasing a new Apple device anyway, this three month free Apple TV+ trial is a fantastic perk. In 2025, the streaming service has some huge releases coming up, such as new seasons of Severance, Surface and Slow Horses.

Get three months free Apple TV+ with an Apple device

In the market for an Apple device? Take a look at our iPhone 16 release date, AirPods 4 release date, and Apple Watch Series 10 release date guides.

Get three months' free Apple TV+ at Currys

What's the deal: Get up to three months of Apple TV+ when you buy selected products — such as smart TVs, laptops, and headphones — at Currys.

Why we chose it: The Technology team picked this offer as not only does it get you three months free Apple TV+, but you can also get Apple Music, Apple Fitness+ and Apple Arcade for three months free, too. We also liked this deal as it's super easy to redeem: simply buy your chosen product online or in-store, then click on your promotional link in your inbox.

Plus, unlike the three months free trial offer at Apple, you don't have to buy an Apple product to redeem Apple TV+.

Get three months free Apple TV+ at Currys

Looking for your next buy at Currys? Take a look at the best DAB radios and best laptop deals.

Bag three months' free Apple TV+ at Carphone Warehouse

What's the deal: Just like at Currys and Apple, you can secure three months of free Apple TV+ when you purchase a device at Carphone Warehouse. However, unlike Currys, this offer applies to Apple products such as iPhones.

Why we chose it: As well as Apple TV+, you can also secure up to three months free Apple Music, Apple Arcade, and Apple Fitness+. At Carphone Warehouse, you can also pay monthly for a device, such as the new iPhone 16, rather than having to buy outright.

Get three months free Apple TV+ at Carphone Warehouse

What's the deal: The RadioTimes.com Technology newsletter will land in your inbox every other Wednesday afternoon, and it's jam-packed with the latest deals, such as ones on Apple TV+. For example, subscribers of the Radio Times Christmas issue could access a one month free Apple TV+ trial.

Why we chose it: Rather than seeking out deals, a dedicated newsletter is a brilliant way to learn about the latest offers.

Sign-up to the RadioTimes.com Technology newsletter

Calling technology fiends! Sign up for our deals newsletter to get the latest offers on TV tech, streaming, gaming, smart home and more. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Get Apple TV+ for free with an Apple Music Student Plan

What's the deal: With all of the stress that comes with being a student (deadlines, hangovers, and the likes), you deserve a treat. The Apple Music Student Plan comes with a free subscription to Apple TV+ so you can catch up on your favourite shows like Lessons in Chemistry, The Buccaneers, and Hijack, as well as studying, of course.

Why we chose it: An Apple Music Student subscription is already cheaper than a regular Apple Music plan (setting you back £5.99 instead of £10.99), and an Apple TV+ subscription is an additional benefit to the already £5 per month saving you're making.

Get Apple TV+ for free with an Apple Music Student Plan

Take a look at our Apple Music vs Amazon Music guide before committing to the music streaming service.

Plus, here are the best Apple Music offers.

Bundle Apple TV+ in Apple One to save money

What's the deal: Apple One bundles up to six Apple subscriptions, such as Apple TV+, as well as up to 2TB of iCloud+ storage for one lower monthly price. We've broken down the savings for you below.

Why we chose it: An Apple One Individual Plan will set you back £18.95, which will save you approximately £9 per month, an Apple One Family Plan will cost you £24.95, saving you approximately £11 per month, and an Apple One Premier Plan will cost £36.95 and will save you approximately £27.99 per month.

Best of all, Apple One includes a one month free trial for services that you don't already have.

Bundle Apple TV+ in Apple One to save money

Advertisement

For more deals like this, check out the best Nintendo Switch offers, Meta Quest 3 deals, Audible deals and Kindle deals to shop this month.