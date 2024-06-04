Gyllenhaal isn't the only star featuring in the series, with the likes of Peter Sarsgaard, Ruth Negga and Bill Camp all taking on major roles. But when does the series start airing and what's it about?

Read on for everything you need to know about Presumed Innocent on Apple TV+.

When will Presumed Innocent be released?

Jake Gyllenhaal in Presumed Innocent. Apple TV+

The first two episodes of Presumed Innocent will be released on Apple TV+ on Wednesday 12th June 2024.

Further episodes will then be released weekly on Wednesdays, before the finale arrives on 24th July 2024.

What is Presumed Innocent about?

Renate Reinsve in Presumed Innocent. Apple TV+

Presumed Innocent is based on a 1987 legal thriller novel of the same name by Scott Turow, which was previously adapted into a 1990 film starring Harrison Ford.

The official synopsis for the series says: "Starring [Jake] Gyllenhaal in the lead role of chief deputy prosecutor Rusty Sabich, the series takes viewers on a gripping journey through the horrific murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorney’s office when one of its own is suspected of the crime.

"The series explores obsession, sex, politics, and the power and limits of love, as the accused fights to hold his family and marriage together."

Who stars in Presumed Innocent?

Jake Gyllenhaal, Ruth Negga, Chase Infiniti and Kingston Rumi Southwick in Presumed Innocent/ Apple TV+

The cast of Presumed Innocent is led by Jake Gyllenhaal (Spider-Man: Far From Home), while Ruth Negga (Good Grief), Bill Camp (A Man in Full), Elizabeth Marvel (The Dropout) and Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick) all play major roles.

Here's a full list of the central cast for Presumed Innocent:

Jake Gyllenhaal as Rusty Sabich

Ruth Negga as Barbara Sabich

Bill Camp as Raymond Horgan

Elizabeth Marvel as Lorraine Horgan

Peter Sarsgaard as Tommy Molto

O-T Fagbenle as Nico Della Guardia

Renate Reinsve as Carolyn Polhemus

Chase Infiniti as Jaden Sabich

Nana Mensah as Alana Rodriguez

Kingston Rumi Southwick as Kyle Sabich

Presumed Innocent trailer

You can watch the full trailer for Presumed Innocent right here now.

