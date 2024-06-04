Presumed Innocent: Release date and latest news for Apple TV+ thriller
Jake Gyllenhaal stars in the new legal thriller.
Apple TV+ certainly knows how to bring in the stars for its drama series, and they're continuing that trend with Presumed Innocent, a new legal thriller based on the novel of the same name.
Jake Gyllenhaal takes the lead here as chief deputy prosecutor in Chicago Rusty Sabich, who becomes the prime suspect in the murder of a colleague.
Gyllenhaal isn't the only star featuring in the series, with the likes of Peter Sarsgaard, Ruth Negga and Bill Camp all taking on major roles. But when does the series start airing and what's it about?
Read on for everything you need to know about Presumed Innocent on Apple TV+.
When will Presumed Innocent be released?
The first two episodes of Presumed Innocent will be released on Apple TV+ on Wednesday 12th June 2024.
More like this
Further episodes will then be released weekly on Wednesdays, before the finale arrives on 24th July 2024.
What is Presumed Innocent about?
Presumed Innocent is based on a 1987 legal thriller novel of the same name by Scott Turow, which was previously adapted into a 1990 film starring Harrison Ford.
The official synopsis for the series says: "Starring [Jake] Gyllenhaal in the lead role of chief deputy prosecutor Rusty Sabich, the series takes viewers on a gripping journey through the horrific murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorney’s office when one of its own is suspected of the crime.
"The series explores obsession, sex, politics, and the power and limits of love, as the accused fights to hold his family and marriage together."
Who stars in Presumed Innocent?
The cast of Presumed Innocent is led by Jake Gyllenhaal (Spider-Man: Far From Home), while Ruth Negga (Good Grief), Bill Camp (A Man in Full), Elizabeth Marvel (The Dropout) and Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick) all play major roles.
Here's a full list of the central cast for Presumed Innocent:
Jake Gyllenhaal as Rusty Sabich
Ruth Negga as Barbara Sabich
Bill Camp as Raymond Horgan
Elizabeth Marvel as Lorraine Horgan
Peter Sarsgaard as Tommy Molto
O-T Fagbenle as Nico Della Guardia
Renate Reinsve as Carolyn Polhemus
Chase Infiniti as Jaden Sabich
Nana Mensah as Alana Rodriguez
Kingston Rumi Southwick as Kyle Sabich
Presumed Innocent trailer
You can watch the full trailer for Presumed Innocent right here now.
The final episode of Sugar will be released on Apple TV+ on Friday 17th May. Sign up to Apple TV+ now.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.