The director and star is joined in the cast by a host of familiar faces, including Himesh Patel and Ruth Negga – read on for everything you need to know about the cast, including who they're playing and where you might have seen them before.

Who stars in Good Grief on Netflix?

Dan Levy plays Marc Dreyfus

Who is Marc Dreyfus? An artist and illustrator who embarks on a soul-searching trip to Paris with his two best friends, following the unexpected death of his husband.

What else has Dan Levy been in? Dan Levy was the showrunner and lead star of the Emmy-winning hit series Schitt's Creek. Last year, he had roles in Sam Levinson's (Euphoria) HBO drama The Idol and the final season of Sex Education, while film credits include Happiest Season and Haunted Mansion.

Ruth Negga plays Sophie

Who is Sophie? One of Mark's best friends, who accompanies him to Paris – they have always shared something of a brother/sister dynamic.

What else has Ruth Negga been in? Negga received an Oscar nomination for her leading role in the 2016 film Loving, while other big-screen credits include Warcraft, Ad Astra and Passing. On the small screen, she's been seen in shows such as Misfits, Agents of SHIELD and Preacher.

Himesh Patel plays Thomas

Who is Thomas? The third member of the friendship group who travels to Paris – an art dealer with whom Mark has a romantic history.

What else has Himesh Patel been in? Patel first found fame playing the role of Tamwar Masood in Eastenders for almost a decade between 2007 and 2016, and has since gone on to land high-profile film roles in the likes of Yesterday, Tenet and Don't Look Up. Small screen credits include The Luminaries, Avenue 5, Station Eleven and the Black Mirror episode Joan is Awful.

Luke Evans plays Oliver

Who is Oliver? Marc's larger-than-life writer husband, who unexpectedly dies at the beginning of the film.

What else has Luke Evans been in? Welsh actor Evans has appeared in numerous high-profile films, including Beauty and the Beast, the Fast and Furious franchise, the Hobbit trilogy and the Disney Plus live-action Pinocchio. On the small screen, he has also had roles in The Pembrokeshire Murders, The Alienist, Nine Perfect Strangers and Echo 3.

Celia Imrie plays Imelda

Who is Imelda? Oliver's agent.

What else has Celia Imrie been in? Imrie is known for her roles in films including Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!, Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie, Bridget Jones's Diary, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, St Trinian's, Nanny McPhee and Calendar Girls, as well as in series such as After You've Gone, Patrick Melrose, Keeping Faith, Better Things and The Diplomat.

Arnaud Valois plays Theo

Who is Theo? A man Marc meets in Paris, who emerges as a love interest.

What else has Arnaud Valois been in? French actor Valois is best known for his lead role in the acclaimed 2017 film BPM (Beats per Minute), which earned him a nomination for the César Award for Most Promising Actor.

David Bradley plays Duncan

Who is Duncan? Oliver's father.

What else has David Bradley been in? Bradley is best known for his roles as Argus Filch in Harry Potter, Walder Frey in Game of Thrones and for taking over the role of the First Doctor for various film and audio appearances after first playing original actor William Hartnell in the 2013 docudrama An Adventure in Space and Time.

Other TV roles include Eddie Wells in Our Friends in the North and Ray Johnson in After Life, while film credits include roles in all three entries of Edgar Wright’s Cornetto trilogy, plus appearances in Exorcist: The Beginning, Captain America: The First Avenger, Allelujah, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio and Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget.

Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart) also have brief cameos as performance artists.

