Fast & Furious 10 release date: Cast, plot and latest news on next movie in the Fast saga

Get ready to fire up your engines and hit that NOS, because the Fast & Furious franchise isn’t out of gas just yet.

Following a four-year gap between movies (caused in part by the COVID-19 pandemic), Fast & Furious 9 is finally out there for fans to enjoy, delivering a whole heap of vehicular mayhem and physics-defying stunts. Salut, mi familia!

But that’s not the end of the story, with pre-production on more Fast films – yes, more than one – already underway. Read on for all the essential info about Fast & Furious 10: Parts One and Two.

Will there be a Fast & Furious 10?

Yes! The good news is that not one but two more Fast movies have been confirmed. The bad news is that these will be the final entries in the main series – though the door remains opens for more spin-offs and continuations in the vein of 2019’s Hobbs & Shaw.

“The universe is so robust and so rich with talent and rich with story that, on one level, it’s totally feasible to have spin-offs, and I think that’s something that is inevitable,” Vin Diesel told Total Film back in February 2020.

Deadline reported the following that Justin Lin – the series’ most prolific director having helmed five of the films including Fast 9 – would return to helm both movies, which would reportedly focus on one overarching story.

Vin Diesel had earlier hinted that the next two movies in the saga could take the form of a two-parter – Fast 10: Part One and Fast 10: Part Two – though this is yet to be officially confirmed by Universal.

Fast & Furious 10 release date: When is it coming out?

The tenth film in the series was originally scheduled to release on 2nd April 2021 – obviously, that didn’t happen.

Pandemic-related delays meant Fast 9 was pushed from its planned April 2019 release to June 2021, with the following film also delayed as a result.

A new release date for Fast 10 is yet to be confirmed, though Diesel suggested in June 2020 that pre-production was already underway with filming set to begin in a matter of “months” – again, the ongoing pandemic will have delayed filming, but it’s still possible that the next film could begin shooting in late 2021.

2017’s The Fate of the Furious – the last Fast film to be released without any delays – started filming in March 2016 and was released in April 2017, so if Fast 10 begins filming in late 2021, it’s feasible that it could hit cinemas by late 2022 or early 2023.

However, in June 2021, Tyrese Gibson told Collider that the next two Fast movies will be shot back-to-back, which would mean a longer shoot and so would almost certainly push the release of Fast 10 to mid-to-late 2023.

Fast & Furious 10 cast: Who will return?

You can expect most of the “familia” to return for the next movie in the series, including…

Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto

Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz

Tyrese Gibson as Roman Pearce

Chris “Ludacris” Bridges as Tej Parker

Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey

Jordana Brewster also returned to the franchise in Fast 9 having skipped the previous movie, so it’s probable she’ll return again as Mia Toretto (though any return appearance from Mia will again mean having to cook up an explanation as to why Brian O’Conner, played by the late Paul Walker, isn’t at her side).

Having been brought back from the dead in Fast 9, we can also expect Sung Kang to remain part of Dom’s crew as Han Lue.

John Cena made his debut as Jakob Toretto – Dom and Mia’s long-lost brother who is also a master thief and assassin (because why not?) – in Fast 9 and had made amends with Dom by the end of the movie after a misunderstanding involving their father’s death was resolved. Though that film ended with Jakob still on the run from the authorities, it’s likely that Cena will reprise his character in any follow-up – after all, Mia did urge him not to stay away from his family for too long.

Charlize Theron’s cyberterrorist Cipher – who made her debut in The Fate of the Furious – escaped justice once again in Fast 9, so it’s possible she’ll be back to cause more trouble for Dom and the gang, while the fate of Kurt Russell’s spymaster Mr. Nobody was left ambiguous – if he’s still alive, it’s feasible he could be back in Fast 10 too.

Fast 9 featured cameo appearances from Cardi B as Dom’s old acquaintance Leysa and Vin Diesel has already confirmed that she’ll be back for the next film in a bigger role, telling Entertainment Tonight: “We are very much excited to evolve her character and to expand it to the finale.”

Delighting fans of 2006’s The Fast And The Furious: Tokyo Drift, that film’s stars Lucas Black (playing Sean Bowell), Bow Wow (Twinkie) and Jason Tobin (Earl Hu) all returned to play supporting roles in Fast 9. By the end of the film, they appeared to be an established part of Dom’s crew – even attending the traditional family barbecue – so might stick around for another high-speed adventure.

Interestingly, Fast 9 featured a cameo from another franchise regular, Santos (Don Omar), but his partner-in-crime Leo (Tego Calderon) was absent – it’s possible then that one or both of the pair could reappear in Fast 10.

Speaking of absentees, Jason Statham only appears in the Fast & Furious 9 post-credits scene as Deckard Shaw, so we’d anticipate a larger role for him in the next movie – as well as another possible appearance from Helen Mirren as his mother “Queenie” Shaw.

As for Shaw’s sparring partner Luke Hobbs, there’s a big question mark over Dwayne Johnson’s involvement in Fast 10 – he sat out Fast 9 following reports of disagreements with Vin Diesel, but we’d hope to see Hobbs back for the two-part Fast finale.

Tom Holland in Fast & Furious 10: Will he appear?

In August 2020, We Got This Covered claimed that Spider-Man star Tom Holland was being sought for a role in the next Fast & Furious movie.

This is yet to be officially confirmed, however, so file this particular story firmly under “Rumour” until any more concrete news starts to emerge about Fast 10 casting.

Fast & Furious 10 trailer

The film’s yet to start shooting, so there’s no footage available from Fast 10 yet – realistically, the soonest we’d get a glimpse of any teasers would be 2022.

Fast 9 did feature a post-credits scene however which may hint at what’s to come in the next film.

Fast & Furious 10 plot

Though plot details for Fast 10 are scarce at this early stage, Justin Lin has described Fast 9 are “the first film of the final chapter” so you can expect the next film to have close ties to the most recent outing.

“We’re kind of reconfiguring everything so that the next two movies should wrap up this amazing story for these characters,” Lin told Entertainment Tonight.

Story threads we can expect to see picked up include: Dom’s past history with Leysa and his troubled relationship with brother Jakob, as well as his ongoing vendetta against Cipher, the woman who murdered the mother of his child. The fate of Kurt Russell’s Mr Nobody – which was left ambiguous after his plane was taken out of the air by Jakob – could also be resolved.

We’d also expect some follow-up to Fast 9’s post-credits scene, which saw Han confront a surprised Deckard Shaw – the man who’d until now believed he’d assassinated Han in Tokyo. Awkward…

Of course, after Fast 9 went into space, the plot of the next movie will presumably have to reach even greater heights. Time travel? That rumoured Jurassic World crossover? We’re ruling nothing out…

Whatever happens next, Vin Diesel has revealed that he knows exactly how the core series of Fast movies will end.

“I have a scene that’s recurring [in my mind] and has been for many years now of what I’ve always imagined what the finale of the finale would be,” he told Collider. “And Justin [Lin] and I have talked to great lengths and we worked towards that. So much of F9 is getting prepped and ready for a two-part finale of the saga.

“So, could I articulate it now or would I articulate it now? I might not be able to do that, but what’s unique about this release is that we clearly had to push the release a year. And that pushed into our preproduction of this two-part Fast finale. So, every day, I’m coming to talk about Fast 9 and going home to work on Fast 10.”

