The 10th film in the Fast and Furious franchise , Fast X , is now in cinemas, with Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson and the rest of the cast returning for more high octane action.

Rev up your engines, it's time to reconnect with the Fast Family.

Joining them for this new film are Jason Momoa as villain Dante Reyes, Brie Larson as Tess, Alan Ritchson as Aimes and more.

However, they're not the only ones joining the action, as the film also features some surprise cameos for fans to look out for.

So who returns to star in the film, who is new to the cast and who do they all play? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Fast X, including all the cameos featured in the film.

Fast X cast: Who stars in the latest Fast & Furious movie?

Here are the main cast members and characters in Fast X. Read on below for more info about who they are and where you've seen the actors before, and scroll further down the page for all the surprise cameos.

Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto



Jason Momoa as Dante Reyes



Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz

Jason Statham as Deckard Shaw



Tyrese Gibson as Roman Pearce

Ludacris as Tej Parker

John Cena as Jakob Toretto

Jordana Brewster as Mia Toretto

Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey

Sung Kang as Han Lue

Brie Larson as Tess



Alan Ritchson as Aimes

Daniela Melchior as Isabel

Scott Eastwood as Little Nobody

Helen Mirren as Magdalene 'Queenie' Ellmanson-Shaw

Charlize Theron as Cipher



Rita Moreno as Abuelita Toretto

Vin Diesel plays Dominic Toretto



Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) in Fast X. Universal

Who is Dominic Toretto? Dom is a former criminal and professional street racer who is now settled down with Letty and his son Brian, named after his best friend who was played by Paul Walker in six of the first seven films before his death in 2013.

What else has Vin Diesel been in? As well as his role as Dom, Vin Diesel is known for starring in the XXX franchise, The Chronicles of Riddick franchise, the MCU as Groot, Saving Private Ryan, The Iron Giant and many more films.

Jason Momoa plays Dante Reyes



Jason Momoa as Dante Reyes in Fast X. Universal

Who is Dante Reyes? Dante is the son of Hernan Reyes, a drug lord who fought Dom and his team in Fast Five and was killed by Hobbs in that film. He is now seeking revenge on the Fast Family.

What else has Jason Momoa been in? Momoa is best-known for playing Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones and Aquaman in the DCEU, while he has also starred in Dune, Frontier and See along with other series and films.

Read more:

Michelle Rodriguez plays Letty Ortiz

Michelle Rodriguez as Letty. Universal

Who is Letty Ortiz? Letty is Dom's wife and a former professional street racer who is a member of the team. She seemingly died in the fourth film, Fast & Furious, but was revealed to be alive at the end of Fast Five.

What else has Michelle Rodriguez been in? Rodriguez is known for her roles in the series Lost and in films including Avatar, Resident Evil, Machete, Widows, Alita: Battle Angel and Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves.

Jason Statham plays Deckard Shaw



Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham). Universal

Who is Deckard Shaw? Deckard is a former British military and MI6 officer who turned mercenary. He first appeared in a mid-credits scene for Fast & Furious 6, vowing revenge against Dom's team for their role in his brother's hospitalisation. After being defeated, he has since gone on to become a member of the team, working with them, as well as with Luke Hobbs in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw.

What else has Jason Statham been in? Statham is known for his roles in action films such as Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch, The Transporter, Collateral, Crank, The Expendables and The Meg.

Tyrese Gibson plays Roman Pearce

Tyrese Gibson as Roman Pearce. Universal/YouTube

Who is Roman Pearce? Roman is an expert street racer and part of the team. He first appeared in 2 Fast 2 Furious.

What else has Tyrese Gibson been in? Singer and actor Gibson is known for his roles in films such as Transformers, The Christmas Chronicles 2 and Morbius.

Ludacris plays Tej Parker

Ludacris as Tej Parker. Universal

Who is Tej Parker? Tej is a tech expert and mechanic and part of the team. He first appeared in Fast Five.

What else has Ludacris been in? Rapper and actor, Christopher Bridges, known as Ludacris, has previously appeared in Crash, New Year's Eve and Show Dogs.

John Cena plays Jakob Toretto

John Cena as Jakob Toretto. Universal

Who is Jakob Toretto? Jakob is Dom and Mia's brother who in F9 was working with Mr Nobody against the team, but since the end of that film he and Dom have reconciled.

What else has John Cena been in? Professional wrestler and actor Cena has starred in films such as Trainwreck, Daddy's Home, Ferdinand, Blockers, Bumblebee and Vacation Friends. He also plays Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad and the TV series Peacemaker.

Jordana Brewster plays Mia Toretto

Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and Mia (Jordana Brewster) Universal

Who is Mia Toretto? Mia is Dom and Jakob's sister and Brian's partner, as well as mother to his two children.

What else has Jordana Brewster been in? Brewster has previously appeared in series such as Chuck, Dallas, American Crime Story and Lethal Weapon, and films including The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning.

Nathalie Emmanuel plays Ramsey

Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey Universal

Who is Ramsey? Ramsey is an expert computer hacker and a member of the team. She first appeared in Furious 7.

What else has Nathalie Emmanuel been in? Having started out in Hollyoaks, Emmanuel is best known for her role as Missandei in Game of Thrones, while she has also starred in the Maze Runner film series, Army of Thieves, Last Train to Christmas and The Invitation.

Sung Kang plays Han Lue

Han (Sung Kang) and Roman (Tyrese Gibson). Universal

Who is Han Lue? Han is a member of Dom's crew who first appeared in the third film, Tokyo Drift. There he faked his death, before being revealed as alive in F9. He also appeared in multiple other films in the franchise set before Tokyo Drift. He is now raising an adoptive daughter called Elle.

What else has Sung Kang been in? Kang has previously appeared in films including Pearl Harbor, Live Free or Die Hard, We Can Be Heroes, Raya and the Last Dragon and in series including Power and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Brie Larson plays Tess



Brie Larson as Tess in Fast X. Universal

Who is Tess? Tess is Mr Nobody's daughter, who splits off from the agency and allies herself with the Fast Family.

What else has Brie Larson been in? Larson is best known for playing Captain Marvel in the MCU, while she won an Oscar for her role in the film Room. She has also appeared in the films Scott Pilgrim Vs the World, 21 Jump Street, Don Jon, Short Term 12, The Spectacular Now, Trainwreck, Free Fire, Kong: Skull Island and in episodes of series such as Community.

Alan Ritchson plays Aimes

Alan Ritchson Ernesto S. Ruscio/Getty Images for Universal Pictures

Who is Aimes? Aimes is the new leader of the agency previously led by Mr Nobody.

What else has Alan Ritchson been in? Ritchson is best known for playing Aquaman in Smallville, Hawk in Titans and Jack Reacher in Reacher. He has also appeared in other series such as Black Mirror, Blue Mountain State and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Daniela Melchior plays Isabel

Daniela Melchior Elianto/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Who is Isabel? Isabel is a Brazilian street racer who has a connection with Dom's past.

What else has Daniela Melchior been in? Melchior is best known for her roles in The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, while she also did the Portuguese dub for Gwen Stacy in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Scott Eastwood plays Little Nobody

Scott Eastwood as Little Nobody Universal

Who is Little Nobody? Little Nobody is a law enforcement agent who previously worked for Mr Nobody.

What else has Scott Eastwood been in? The son Clint, Scott Eastwood is known for his roles in Fury, The Longest Ride, Snowden, Suicide Squad and Pacific Rim: Uprising.

Helen Mirren plays Magdalene 'Queenie' Ellmanson-Shaw

Helen Mirren as Magdalene 'Queenie' Ellmanson-Shaw Universal/YouTube

Who is Magdalene 'Queenie' Ellmanson-Shaw? Magdalene, known as Queenie, is the leader of a female militia and Deckard and Owen's mother.

What else has Helen Mirren been in? Dame Helen Mirren is known for her starring roles in films such as The Queen, Gosford Park, Calendar Girls, Hitchcock, Woman in Gold, Trumbo, Eye in the Sky, The Duke and Shazam! Fury of the Gods, as well as the series Prime Suspect and 1923.

Charlize Theron plays Cipher



Charlize Theron as Cipher Universal/YouTube

Who is Cipher? Cipher is a criminal mastermind and cyberterrorist who previously appeared in The Fate of the Furious and F9. Here she is working with Dante to take down the Fast Family.

What else has Charlize Theron been in? Theron is known for her roles in films such as Monster, Hancock, Young Adult, Snow White and the Huntsman, Prometheus, Mad Max: Fury Road, Atomic Blonde, Tully, The Old Guard and many more films. She also appeared as Clea in the post-credits scene for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Rita Moreno plays Abuelita Toretto

Rita Moreno Elianto/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Who is Abuelita Toretto? Abuelita Toretto is the grandmother of Dom, Jakob, and Mia.

What else has Rita Moreno been in? Iconic actor Moreno is best-known for her roles in West Side Story, Singin' in the Rain and The King and I. She appeared in a small role in the 2021 remake of West Side Story and also in series such as Oz, Jane the Virgin and One Day at a Time, as well as many other projects.

Fast X cameos - Warning: Contains spoilers for Fast X

Pete Davidson plays Bowie

Pete Davidson Rosalind O'Connor/NBC via Getty Images

Who is Bowie? Bowie is an associate of Ramsey who aids the Fast Family while they're in London.

What else has Pete Davidson been in? Davidson is best known for his work on Saturday Night Live, while he has also appeared in Trainwreck, The King of Staten Island, The Suicide Squad and Bodies Bodies Bodies, amongst other series and films.

Meadow Walker plays a Flight Attendant

Meadow Walker Elianto/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Who is the Flight Attendant? During the film, a flight attendant helps Jakob and Dom's son Little B escape from the villains.

What else has Meadow Walker been in? Meadow is the daughter of Paul Walker, who starred in the series until his death in 2013. Vin Diesel is her godfather.

Luis Da Silva Jr plays Diogo

Luis Da Silva Jr as Diogo Universal

Who is Diogo? Diogo, last seen in Fast Five, is a Brazilian street racer who in this film allies himself with Dom.

What else has Luis Da Silva Jr been in? Da Silva has appeared in films such as 21 Jump Street and Patterson and series such as Power.

Gal Gadot plays Gisele Yashar

Gal Gadot as Gisele Universal

Who is Gisele Yashar? Gisele is a former member of the Fast Family who had a relationship with Han. She seemingly perished in Fast & Furious 6, but seems to have survived somehow. She surfaces (literally, in a submarine) in Antarctica where Letty and Cipher are being held at an Agency black site at the end of the film.

What else has Gal Gadot been in? Gadot is best known for playing Wonder Woman in the DCEU, while she has also appeared in Red Notice and Death on the Nile.

Dwayne Johson plays Luke Hobbs

Dwayne Johnson as Luke Hobbs Universal

Who is Luke Hobbs? Luke Hobbs is an ex-agent from the United States Diplomatic Security Service, and previously appeared in Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6, Furious 7, The Fate of the Furious and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. In Fast X, Hobbs is seen during a post-credits scene, in which villain Dante Reyes warns him that he shares equal blame for his father's death along with Dom, and that he is coming for him too.

What else has Dwayne Johnson been in? Former professional wrestler Johnson is known for his roles in The Mummy Returns, The Other Guys, Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, G.I. Joe: Retaliation, Hercules, San Andreas, Central Intelligence, Moana, Baywatch, Rampage, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Jungle Cruise, DC League of Super-Pets and Black Adam.

