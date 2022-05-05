Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness saw our hero, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, go on a journey through multiple universes to protect young superheroine America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez).

Well, it may take some time to digest the latest Doctor Strange film.

Throughout the sequel, Strange faces multiple threats as he also crosses paths with Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen).

The film also saw returns for the likes of Benedict Wong as Wong, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo and Rachel McAdams as Dr Christine Palmer.

That is before even taking into account all of the surprise cameos in the sequel - some of which had been rumoured for a while.

In our RadioTimes.com review for Doctor Strange 2, we gave our verdict on the film and we had some mixed feelings.

So, as the dust settles, we must take stock when it comes to the Doctor Strange 2 ending and look to the future.

Which, of course, means that we shall ask the question: will there be a Doctor Strange 3?

Here is everything we know so far about a potential third Doctor Strange film.

**Spoiler warning for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness**

Will there be a Doctor Strange 3?

Doctor Strange 3 has yet to be confirmed by Marvel Studios.

The Multiverse of Madness certainly suggests more for Doctor Strange and his supporting characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but whether this is in another film in the series, a Disney Plus television show or a crossover movie, remains to be seen.

Factors affecting this confirmation likely include the box office revenue for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

We will be sure to update this page as soon as we know more.

When could a potential Doctor Strange 3 be released?

Benedict Wong as Wong in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Marvel Studios

Considering that Doctor Strange 3 has not yet been confirmed or - as far as we know - even entered pre-production, we have little idea of a potential release date.

However, there was a six-year gap between the first Doctor Strange film and the Multiverse of Madness, albeit not helped by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Either way, we are likely a few years off from any release of Doctor Strange 3 - so expect it at the earliest of 2025 or even later!

Who could be in the cast for a potential Doctor Strange 3?

The following cast members would likely reprise their roles from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in a potential sequel.

Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Stephen Strange

Charlize Theron as Clea

Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo

Benedict Wong as Wong

Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez

Of course, Benedict Cumberbatch would need to return as Doctor Stephen Strange, accompanied by Benedict Wong as the Sorcerer Supreme, Wong.

Considering they adopted her as their apprentice in the conclusion of the second film, America Chavez would also likely return, played by Xochitl Gomez.

Meanwhile, Chiwetel Ejiofor only appeared in the latest film as an alternate universe iteration of Karl Mordo, with the original MCU character still out there - and presumably killing or depowering sorcerers after where we left him in the first film.

We can likely expect a return for Karl Mordo in a third Doctor Strange film.

We can't imagine the character will stay away for too long.

There is the potential for a return from Rachel McAdams as Dr Christine Palmer but it felt as though Strange was letting go of his former girlfriend in the second film - unless her multiversal doppelgänger returns.

Elsewhere, Michael Stuhlbarg could reprise his role as Dr Nicodemus West but considering his minor appearance in the second film, we would be surprised if he was back for a third.

Additionally, the fate of Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) was left ambiguous at the end of the Multiverse of Madness, but with an all-new threat for Strange to face, we doubt we would see the character again here.

Charlize Theron would likely reprise her role as Clea Rich Fury/Getty Images for CTAOP

Finally, the major addition in a third Doctor Strange film would be Oscar winner Charlize Theron as Clea.

After appearing in the mid-credits scene for Multiverse of Madness, Clea wants Strange's help to face a new threat.

In Marvel Comics, the character Clea is a sorceress from the Dark Dimension who goes on to become an ally, lover and eventual wife of Doctor Strange. She also later succeeds Strange as the Sorcerer Supreme.

So, we imagine Charlize's Clea could have a big future in the MCU!

Who could direct Doctor Strange 3?

The first Doctor Strange film was directed by Scott Derrickson, who was due to return for the sequel but departed the project during pre-production.

The legendary horror director Sam Raimi - who also directed the original Spider-Man film trilogy - came on board for the sequel film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Could either Derrickson or Raimi return? It remains to be seen.

Alternatively, Disney could elect to go with a new director entirely for a potential third film.

What could the plot be for a potential Doctor Strange 3?

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness YouTube/Marvel Studios

We naturally don't have many plot details on a potential third Doctor Strange film, but we imagine it will pick up from where the Multiverse of Madness mid-credits scene left off.

The scene followed the ending where Doctor Strange felt pain and a third eye grew on his forehead - suggesting that his body has been corrupted by dark magic akin to the variant he met in an alternate universe earlier in the film.

In the mid-credits scene, Strange is still in the Sanctum and struggling in pain when he was approached by Clea for help in saving reality from a powerful being.

Of course, we have no idea who this villain is but we imagine that Clea may want to help Strange recover from the dark magic!

So expect these plot lines to be tackled, along with the continued apprenticeship of America Chavez under Strange and Wong.

Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Jay Maidment/Marvel Studios

There are a whole host of villains who could appear in the film, including the demonic villains Nightmare and D'Spayre.

We also wonder if the Faltine sorceress Umar could put in an appearance considering she is a villain, the mother of Clea and the sister of the demonic Dormammu - who was the chief antagonist of Doctor Strange (2016).

Perhaps Dormammu himself could also make a comeback as well and we would not be surprised if Karl Mordo makes a return at his side - which is his traditional place in the comics.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is out now in UK cinemas.

Read The Big RT Interview with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness director Sam Raimi on RadioTimes.com this Saturday.

