Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness sees Benedict Cumberbatch return in the title role, while it's also notable for a number of other reasons – perhaps chiefly in that it marks Spider-Man director Sam Raimi's long-awaited return to superhero filmmaking.

More than half a decade has passed since Doctor Strange joined the MCU in a self-titled film back in 2016, and although he's played prominent roles in several releases since then, it's only now that the character is getting his second solo outing.

And of course, the film sees many big stars from previous MCU entries reprise their roles – with Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo amongst the most high-profile returnees.

Meanwhile, the most exciting new addition to the cast is a man who is no stranger to either massive sci-franchises or comic book movies – with Star Trek and X-Men star Sir Patrick Stewart set to play a very familiar role.

Rumours that Tom Cruise is set to appear in the film, however, appear to be wide of the mark – although it would be foolish to rule out anything absolutely...

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, including who they're playing and where you might have seen them before.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness cast: Full list of characters

Benedict Cumberbatch plays Doctor Stephen Strange

YouTube/Marvel Studios

Who is Doctor Stephen Strange? A somewhat arrogant neurosurgeon who – during the events of 2016's Doctor Strange –suffered a career-ending injury which eventually led to him becoming a Master of the Mystic Arts. In the new film, Cumberbatch plays multiple alternate versions of the character, including Sinister Strange – a corrupted and corroded version of the character; Defender Strange – a seemingly heroic version; a zombie variant that was previously introduced in the animated series What If...?; and Supreme Strange.

What else has Benedict Cumberbatch been in? Cumberbatch is currently one of the most recognisable faces in film and TV – with his best-known roles including the title characters in TV series Sherlock and Patrick Melrose and award-nominated turns in films such as The Imitation Game and The Power of the Dog. Other big-screen credits include Atonement, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, Star Trek Into Darkness, 12 Years a Slave, and 1917, in addition to voice and motion-capture roles as Smaug and Sauron in The Hobbit trilogy.

Elizabeth Olsen plays Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff

Who is Wanda Maximoff? One of the Avengers, Wanda can harness chaos magic, engage in telepathy and telekinesis, and alter reality. In the new film, Strange seeks her out for help regarding the multiverse, while we also see various alternate versions of the character, including a zombie variant previously introduced in What If...?.

What else has Elizabeth Olsen been in? Olsen has been playing Wanda in the MCU since 2015 – and received particular acclaim for her role in small screen project WandaVision last year. Away from Marvel, notable film roles have included Martha Marcy May Marlene, Godzilla, Ingrid Goes West and Wind River, while she has a lead role in David E. Kelley's upcoming HBO drama Love and Death.

Chiwetel Ejiofor plays Karl Mordo

Who is Karl Mordo? A former Master of the Mystic Arts, Mordo started off as Strange's mentor but has now become his nemesis and is hunting other sorcerers. Ejiofor also plays alternate versions of the character.

What else has Chiwetel Ejiofor been in? Ejiofor's most well-known film roles include his turn as Peter in Love Actually and his Oscar-nominated role as Solomon Northup in 12 Years a Slave. Other notable roles include Dirty Pretty Things, The Martian, and The Boy Who Harnesses The Wind – the latter of which was also his directorial debut – while he is currently playing the lead role in Showtime's TV adaptation of The Man Who Fell to Earth.

Benedict Wong plays Wong

Who is Wong? The Sorcerer Supreme,Wong is a mentor to and friend of Strange, who is tasked with protecting Kamar-Taj's most valuable relics and books. As with other characters, we see various alternate versions of Wong in the film, including Defender Wong.

What else has Benedict Wong been in? Wong had a main role as Errol Spears in Sean Locks's sitcom 15 Storeys High, and other prominent TV roles have included Vincent in Top Boy and Kublai Khan in Marco Polo. On the big screen, he's appeared in films including Sunshine, The Martian, and The Personal History of David Copperfield.

Xochitl Gomez plays America Chavez

Who is America Chavez? A teenager who originates from another universe known as the Utopian Parallel, America received the ability to travel between dimensions by punching open doorways as a child.

What else has Xochitl Gomez been in? This is Gomez's first major big-screen role, but she had a main role as Dawn Schafer on the first season of the Netflix teen drama The Baby-Sitters Club.

Michael Stuhlbarg plays Dr Nicodemus West

Who is Dr Nicodemus West? A surgeon who was originally a rival to Strange, West saved his life after the near-fatal car crash in the first film and was also asked to take charge of the unsuccessful operation to save The Ancient One.

What else has Michael Stuhlbarg been in? Stuhlbarg's varied screen career has included roles in hit films such as Lincoln, Steve Jobs, Call Me By Your Name, The Shape of Water, and The Post – the last three of which were nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars in the same year. He is also known for playing the lead role of Larry Gopnik in the Coen brothers film A Serious Man and his turn as Arnold Rothstein in the first four seasons of Boardwalk Empire.

Rachel McAdams plays Dr Christine Palmer

Marvel Studios

Who is Dr Christine Palmer? Another former colleague – and also one-time lover – of Strange, who is now due to get married after Strange decided to protect the New York Sanctum rather than be with her in the previous film. McAdams also plays alternate versions of the character in the film.

What else has Rachel McAdams been in? McAdams rose to fame with her performance as Regina George in Mean Girls in 2004, and followed it up a year later with a lead role opposite Ryan Gosling in the romantic comedy film The Notebook. Other prominent roles have included

Sir Patrick Stewart plays Professor X

SEAC

Who is Professor X? This character will need no introduction to most film fans – although he hasn't appeared in the MCU to date. He is a mutant and an exceptionally powerful telepath, who is the founder and sometimes leader of the X-Men.

What else has Sir Patrick Stewart been in? Stewart is a familiar face to all TV and film fans for his roles as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation, its subsequent films, and the ongoing series Star Trek: Picard, and as Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men series – a role he is now reprising. Other big-screen credits include the 1984 version of Dune, Green Room, and The Kid Who Would Be King, while he's also a prolific stage performer – particularly of Shakespeare.

Topo Wresniwiro plays Hamir

Who is Hamir? A Master of the Mystic Arts who was introduced as one of the Ancient One's many students in Doctor Strange and who is missing his left hand.

What else has Topo Wresniwiro been in? Wresniwiro's appearance in Doctor Strange is his most high-profile to date – but he also had a role in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

Rumoured cast members

There are also rumours that Hayley Atwell will appear in the film as Captain Carter, while other cast members speculated to appear to include Mark Anthony Brighton, Julian Hilliard, and Jett Klyne.

Others who have long been rumoured to appear in the film include a variety of stars including Tom Cruise, Lashana Lynch, Teyonnah Parris, Tobey Maguire, John Krasinski, Anson Mount, and Sophie Turner.

Once the film is released we will be sure to update this page with a full list of cast members.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness comes to UK cinemas on the 6th May 2022. For more, check out our dedicated Sci-Fi page or our full TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.