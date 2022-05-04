Speaking to RadioTimes.com , the Marvel star said that she's curious to see what fans think of the film's conclusion.

Elizabeth Olsen returns to our screens as the Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness this week and while she hasn't let much slip about the upcoming sequel, she's revealed that fans will be "shocked" by the ending.

"The end of this film – I'm very curious what fans would like to see because I do think it's a surprising story," she explained.

"I would never share that information. But it is the journey, and the ending is surprising, I think. And I don't know if people are expecting it. And so I am curious to hear what people would like after."

When asked how fans should feel after watching the movie, she said: "I just want them to be shocked. That's it really!"

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will follow Stephen Strange as he teams up with Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff to face a number of dangers as the multiverse begins to collapse, with trailers hinting that Wanda could even become the villain of the film.

As for Wanda's journey throughout the new MCU movie, Olsen said: "All I can say is, I think she's in a space where she feels very definitive and has a lot of clarity. And she knows what she believes. And she will not falter."

Meanwhile, the movie's director Sam Raimi added that he hopes the audience will "feel like they've been on a great adventure".

"[I hope they feel] they’ve been with characters that they’ve liked, and watched them evolve into the next level of the characters they knew them to be," he said.

"They’ll face certain limitations of their characters – the flaws that Stan Lee perhaps planted within them – and they’ll watch them overcome those flaws. And some points of the movie, they won’t be able to. Those flaws will overwhelm the characters themselves."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives in cinemas on Thursday 5th May, with previous MCU movies available to watch now on Disney Plus.

