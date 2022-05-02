The first of those TV shows, WandaVision , remains one of the most acclaimed to date – and star Elizabeth Olsen is now set to reprise her role as The Scarlett Witch in new Marvel film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness .

As the MCU has continued to expand, there have been more and more connections between the various projects, especially since the release of several hit TV shows on Disney Plus.

In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com ahead of the film's release, Olsen explained that the Doctor Strange sequel could be seen as a “progression” of the hit TV series.

"I knew I was going to be in Doctor Strange 2 when I learned about WandaVision," she revealed. "But I didn't know to what capacity at all. I don't think they knew either. "So I think it was about two months before we finished WandaVision that I was told the plot of Doctor Strange 2," she continued, adding that she only ever saw the final shooting script and had never seen its origins. Asked if the film could be seen as a sequel to WandaVision, she responded "I think for Wanda, it definitely feels that way." She added that fans should definitely make sure they'd already seen the series before heading to the cinema, and said that the first Doctor Strange film, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame could also be considered required viewing.

"But if not, I do think we try and also do little light brushstrokes of exposition without being too heavy-handed," she said. "So that people can come in and watch this without having seen the other films. And yeah, it is definitely a piece of where we left off from WandaVision for Wanda."

"There's also a progression," she added. "It is, you know, we find this woman who has had the experiences that she's had in Westview, and also, what she's learned from that entire experience was that she is a mythic person, that her destiny is to be the Scarlet Witch.

"She's not a result of a human experiment. But she's actually innately born to be this woman. And that is where she starts Doctor Strange, and that is new. But it is also connected to what we learned in WandaVision."

