Jamie Lee Curtis starts "feud" with Doctor Strange 2

Writing on Instagram , Curtis said she'd started an "internet feud" between the two movies, which are currently playing in cinemas and both tackle the idea of parallel universes.

Jamie Lee Curtis has taken on the juggernaut that is Marvel by pointing out similarities between the posters of Everything Everywhere All At Once, the independent film she stars in, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness .

"Is it JUST me? Does it seem STRANGE that our tiny movie that could and did and continues to do ##1movieinamerica and is TRULY MARVELOUS, out marvels any Marvel movie they put out there @everythingeverywheremovie has a Marvel movie coming out with a copycat poster?" she wrote.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"Is this one of those internet feuds? All I'll say is we would SLAY in a Family Feud contest with the Doctor Strange strangers."

In another post, she wrote that Everything Everywhere All At Once "has a deep BEATING heart and BRILLIANT visual treats" as well as "EXTRAORDINARY performances and FANTASTIC BEASTLY FIGHT SCENES...... AND it COST LESS than the ENTIRE craft service budget on Doctor Strange and/or any other Marvel movie."

Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Marvel Studios

The sci-fi comedy, which arrives in UK cinemas next week, stars Michelle Yeoh as a Chinese-American laundrette manager who is being audited by the IRS when she's given the ability to jump between parallel universes, with Curtis playing IRS inspector Deirdre Beaubeirdra.

Meanwhile, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness made its cinematic debut on Thursday (5th May), with Benedict Cumberbatch reprising the role of Stephen Strange, who has lost control of the multiverse while trying to help Peter Parker.

Advertisement

Doctor Strange 2 is currently in cinemas, while Everything Everywhere All At Once comes to the UK cinemas on 13th May. If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guideor visit our Movies hub for all the latest news.