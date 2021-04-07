Star Trek Picard season 2 release date: Cast, trailer and latest news on Patrick Stewart’s sci-fi drama

After a lengthy delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Star Trek: Picard season two is officially filming and with that comes exciting news on a major addition to the cast.

Advertisement

To celebrate the Star Trek event known as First Contact Day, streaming service Paramount Plus has dropped an advance teaser for the upcoming episodes which announced John de Lancie’s return as Q.

The fan favourite character has appeared throughout the Star Trek canon – most recently in animated spin-off Lower Decks – but we don’t know exactly how he will play into the story of Picard just yet.

He might not be the only familiar face cropping up in season two, as superstar Whoopi Goldberg has also hinted that she could be returning to the long-running sci-fi franchise.

Read on for everything we know so far about Star Trek: Picard season two.

Get all the latest sci-fi/ fantasy news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for sci-fi/ fantasy and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Picard season 2 release date

CBS

We don’t have an exact date for when Star Trek: Picard will be back on our screens, but we do know it will be sometime in 2022 as filming is currently underway.

This is much later than planned as the series enjoyed an early renewal and had been intended to start filming more episodes in June 2021, which became impossible due to the pandemic.

Fortunately, the cameras are finally rolling and star Patrick Stewart couldn’t be happier.

“Of course, given the circumstances of the past year, there is extra joy that we are back again in a fully active, fully healthy shooting situation,” he said in a recent video from Paramount Plus.

Picard season two cast

Picard himself – aka Sir Patrick Stewart – is a lock having said he was contracted for at least “three years”, and it seems likely that supporting cast members Michelle Hurd (Raffi Musiker), Santiago Cabrera (Chris Rios), Isa Briones (Soji Asha), Alison Pill (Dr. Agnes Jurati) and Evan Evagora (Elnor) will be back alongside him.

It’s less clear whether other Star Trek mainstays like Jonathan Frakes, Brent Spiner, Marina Sirtis or Jeri Ryan (all of whom had guest roles in Picard season one) will also continue to appear, though it seems likely more of Stewart’s castmates from The Next Generation will find their way into the series somehow.

In fact, Whoopi Goldberg – who played Guinan in the 1980s/90s series – has already been asked to return by Stewart himself, who invited her live on US TV show The View.

.@SirPatStew officially invites @WhoopiGoldberg to join season two of #StarTrekPicard: “It was wonderful having you, and we cannot wait to have you with us again one more time.” https://t.co/f8u2wbJuik #StarTrek pic.twitter.com/mxOtyJxF63 — The View (@TheView) January 22, 2020

“I’m here with a formal invitation, it’s for you Whoopi,” he said. “Alex Kurtzman, who is the senior executive producer of Star Trek: Picard, and all of his colleagues, of which I am one, want to invite you into the second season.”

This invitation seems to have been accepted as Goldberg told SFX Magazine later in 2020 that she hopes to join the show from the second season, but it’s unclear if she will have a major role or a smaller cameo.

“I haven’t seen Star Trek: Discovery but I did watch the first season of Picard, which was great,” she said. “From time to time, I talk to Patrick about Star Trek. Hopefully, I will be joining their cast for a little while next year. I’m very excited about that.”

So who knows? There could be all sorts of familiar faces when season two eventually beams down to us.

Picard season two plot

CBS

While we don’t want to give away any spoilers from the season one finale, it does largely wrap up most of the synthetic human/Romulan spy storyline, which could suggest that season two will explore other corners of the galaxy as Picard tries to bring Starfleet back to its better self.

Alternatively, it could be that Picard’s writers will choose to delve deeper into Romulan culture after introducing new elements of it in season one, or follow Seven of Nine’s (Jeri Ryan) continued struggles to move on from her Borg past.

For our part, we hope we’ll get to see more of what Picard’s old Enterprise crew have been up to, examples of which were the highlight of season one.

The writers themselves aren’t giving anything away.

“We just finished charting a journey for season one, and we are setting off to chart a journey for season two,” Executive producer Akiva Goldsman told RadioTimes.com, adding that there weren’t many concrete ideas in place yet.

Picard season 2 trailer

There’s no official trailer for Picard season two just yet, but the series is finally filming and to mark that milestone Paramount Plus revealed a Q&A with Patrick Stewart, hosted by Wil Wheaton.

The video served as an official announcement that John de Lancie’s fan-favourite character Q is making a return in the next batch of episodes, with an appearance from the man himself.

Star Trek: Picard is available on Amazon Prime video in the UK – check out our guides to the best Amazon Prime series and the best movies on Amazon Prime.

Advertisement

Visit our Sci-fi hub for all the latest news, or check our our TV Guide for your other viewing needs.