Star Trek: Lower Decks season 2 release date, cast, plot, trailer

There’s no shortage of Star Trek series currently on the go, and one of those that will soon be returning for its second season is the animated show Star Trek: Lower Decks.

The series – which airs on streaming service Paramount Plus in the US – will be coming to the UK earlier than originally thought, so fans can look forward to spending more time in the company of Beckett Marinerm, Brad Boimler, and the other support crew members on the U.S.S. Cerritos in the very near future.

And there are some big treats in store for Trekkies this time around, with a couple of Star Trek alumni set to join the cast for special guest appearances during the second season.

Read on for everything you need to know about Star Trek: Lower Decks season two, including exactly when you can expect to see new episodes and what might happen in the second run.

Star Trek: Lower Decks season 2 release date

In the UK, the series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 13th August, just a day after the first episode arrives on Paramount Plus across the Atlantic.

Episodes will then be released on a weekly basis for the next ten weeks, with the finale set to land on Prime Video on 15th October.

And there’s more good news for fans as well: this definitely won’t be the last we see of the U.S.S. Cerritos, with the series already having been renewed for a third run.

Star Trek: Lower Decks season 2 cast

Most of the cast members from the first series have returned to the voice booth this time around, with Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, and Eugene Cordero all returning to voice Beckett, Brad, D’Vana, and Sam respectively.

Other returnees include Dawnn Lewis as Carol Freeman, Jerry O’Connell as Jack Ransom and Gillian Vigman as T’Ana, although Fred Tatasciore won’t be back after his character Shaxs sacrificed himself at the end of the first season. Meanwhile, Carl Kart has joined the voice cast as a new character, Lieutenant Kayshon – Shaxs’ replacement on the U.S.S Cerritos.

And the extra exciting news is that two Star Trek alumni will be making appearances in the series. Star Trek: The Next Generation’s Jonathan Frakes will reprise his role as William Riker, while Star Trek: Voyager actor Robert Duncan McNeill will play Tom Paris, who appears on the show in the form of a commemorative plate – and there’s the possibility of even more legacy cameos as well.

Star Treks: Lower Decks season 2 plot: What will happen?

The second series will once again focus on the escapades of the support crew members on the U.S.S. Cerritos, with showrunner Mike McMahan having revealed that he wants to combine standalone episodes with season-long character arcs.

In addition to the Cerritos, the season will also tell several stories set on board another ship, the U.S.S. Titan, which Brad Boimler agreed to join as a Lieutenant junior-grade during the events of season one. (Although we’re led to believe from the trailer that this move won’t be permanent.)

Speaking to ScreenRant about what to expect from season two, McMahan said, “We’ve got Rutherford’s memory issues, we’ve got Mariner and her mom working together, we’ve got the Pakleds being a real threat out in the world, we’ve got Tendi worried about her friends not remembering her from the first season and what does that mean for their friendship.

“And we’ve got Boimler on the Titan! That’s not the Cerritos. The Titan is a whole different beast and what does that mean for our Boimy Boims? You know, he’s not with Mariner or Rutherford or Tendi and what is that new group like over there? How is he experiencing it and how are our other Lower Deckers experiencing him not being there?

“All that stuff is how we wrote season two. It’s very funny. There are some amazing legacy cameos, there’s some great standalone storytelling mixed with some season-long character arcs.”

Star Treks: Lower Decks season 2 trailer

You can get a taste for the second season by watching the trailer below, which includes some new and returning enemies (including the Borg and the Ferengi) some exciting action (including a phaser fight inside a museum), and a teaser for the appearance of Tom Parris.

New species. New enemies. Same old ship. #StarTrekLowerDecks season two is beaming in this August! ✨ #StarTrek pic.twitter.com/IB7EsZoATY — Star Trek (@StarTrek) July 23, 2021

Star Trek: Lower Decks season 2 begins on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 13th August.