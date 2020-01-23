“I’m here with a formal invitation, it’s for you Whoopi,” he said. “Alex Kurtzman, who is the senior executive producer of Star Trek: Picard, and all of his colleagues, of which I am one, want to invite you into the second season.”

The invitation was met with huge cheers from the audience, while Goldberg herself appeared visibly emotional as she responded to the offer.

She said: “This was one of my greatest experiences, I’ve said this on the show before, Star Trek was one of the great experiences from the beginning to the end. I had the best, best, best time – the best time ever.”

Stewart replied: “Well it was wonderful having you, and we cannot wait to have you with us one more time.”

The first run of Star Trek: Picard sees many former stars of the franchise return alongside Stewart, including Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine, Brent Spiner as Data and Jonathan Frakes as William Riker.

Star Trek: Picard launches on Friday 24th January on Amazon Prime Video.