Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness post-credits explained: Who is [spoiler]?

And even when it seems like everything’s all wrapped up, there are a couple of sneaky credits scenes that reveal what happened next for key characters, as well as teasing what’s next for the Doctor Strange series as a whole.

The Doctor Strange sequel (aka Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ) crams a lot into its two-hour runtime, with Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), his friends and enemies travelling to parallel worlds, meeting alternate versions of familiar characters and facing a deadly threat.

Below, we’ve broken down some of the less clear parts of these after-credits scenes, but be warned – we’ll be dealing in spoiler territory, so look away now if you haven’t had a chance to see the film before reading this.

**Spoiler warning for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness**

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sci-fi and fantasy newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness post-credits scene 1 explained

Marvel Studios

First, a little background. After defeating the threat to the multiverse, the film ends with Doctor Strange insisting to Wong (Benedict Wong) that he hasn’t been affected by the dark magic of the Darkhold. But moments later, as he walks down the street he collapses to his knees in pain, screaming as a third eye (similar to one used by his “dark” alternate self in another universe) opens on his forehead.

Exactly what this “third eye” represents is unclear. Generally speaking, the term “third eye” is often used to describe an ability to witness magic or see the future more generally, so it could be that this new feature will enhance Strange’s abilities.

Anyway, it’s quite the cliffhanger, right? Well, no – because the first post-credits scene shows what happens next, more or less. Jumping forward in time, the scene follows Strange out for another walk with a fetching scarf on, only to find himself confronted by a purple-costumed woman who appears from another dimension.

Her name is Clea, she’s played by Charlize Theron and she has a bone to pick with Strange.

“You caused an incursion, and we’re gonna fix it,” she tells him. This calls back to a threat mentioned in the main body of the film, where multiversal travel is noted to risk “incursions” where two universes collide and one is destroyed.

We saw the effects of this in Dark/Sinister Strange’s world, and the Illuminati feared the MCU Strange’s travels could cause something similar. Now, it seems that he did – and Clea wants him to clean it up.

“Unless you’re afraid,” she adds. By reply, Strange turns his scarf into his trademark Cloak of Levitation and opens his newly-acquired third eye.

“Not in the least,” he tells her as they head on this new adventure.

Who is Clea in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness?

Rich Fury/Getty Images for CTAOP

Clea is a sorceress from Marvel Comics and is portrayed here by Charlize Theron.

In the comics, Clea is a regular ally and sometime love interest for Doctor Strange, so it makes sense that they’d finally include her in one of the films.

An elemental being who is (oddly) the niece of the first Doctor Strange’s Dormammu, Clea is more than a match for Strange, and nabbing Theron to play her is a canny move on Marvel’s part.

When we’ll see her again is less clear, but if there is another Doctor Strange sequel we wouldn’t be surprised to see her pop up again.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness post-credits scene 2 explained

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Wait right up until the end of the full credits, and there’s something else for fans to enjoy. Earlier in the film, while visiting the ‘Illuminati’ universe, Strange got into a tussle with a street vendor called ‘Pizza Poppa’, played by longtime Sam Raimi collaborator Bruce Campbell. This altercation led to Strange casting a spell forcing Pizza Poppa to beat himself up, which he noted would last quite a while.

And in the second post-credits scene we catch up with Pizza Poppa, still slapping and assaulting himself as his cart of ‘pizza balls’ (which our universe should really get onto, stat) boils over behind him.

Finally, suddenly, the spell lifts – and in a very meta moment, Campbell looks right down the camera lens as he laughs and shouts: “It’s over!”

Finally, a reason to see the movie! https://t.co/WIUt9qteKy — Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) May 4, 2022

Raimi is known for casting Evil Dead star Campbell in his movies (for example, he’s in all three of the original Spider-Man films in different roles), so his appearance here ties Multiverse of Madness into the director’s wider oeuvre. It’s short and sweet, but a fun way to close off the film.

And who knows? This might be a stretch, but perhaps the inclusion of the pizza balls is a reference to the infamous ‘Pizza Time’ memes that sprang up around Spider-Man 2. It still wouldn’t be the most obscure callback in the MCU.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is out now in UK cinemas, while you can sign up for Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year. For more, check out our dedicated Fantasy page or our full TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.