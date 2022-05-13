However, many die-hard fans of the games were frustrated by the movies as they made radical changes to the source material and focused more on action than horror.

Since 2002, the horror franchise has produced 6 movies , concluding with Resident Evil: The Final Chapter in 2017.

Based on the long-running Capcom survival horror franchise, Resident Evil stars Lance Reddick as Albert Wesker, one of the main characters of the original video game series. He's joined by Tamara Smart and Ella Balinska, who play the younger and older versions of Wesker's daughter Jade.

Not long after the premiere of its last adaptation , the Resident Evil franchise has released the first trailer for its upcoming Netflix horror series, giving fans a first look at all the action and gore in store. Read more on the trailer below.

Resident Evil fans, prepare yourselves: the latest instalment in the horror franchise is fast approaching.

Might the new live-action series Resident Evil satisfy their complaints? Read on for everything you need to know about Resident Evil on Netflix.

Resident Evil Netflix release date

All eight episodes of Resident Evil are set to premiere on 14th July 2022 on Netflix.

Who's in the Resident Evil cast?

Resident Evil stars Lance Reddick as Albert Wesker, one of the main characters of the original video game series, it has been confirmed.

He’s joined by Tamara Smart and Ella Balinska, who play the younger and older versions of Wesker’s daughter Jade. Adeline Rudolph, Siena Agudong, Paola Nuñez, Ahad Raza Mir, Connor Gossatti and Turlough Convery round out the cast in as-yet-undisclosed roles. Meanwhile, Supernatural writer Andrew Dabb is serving as showrunner, while The Walking Dead director Bronwen Hughes will executive produce and helm the first two episodes.

There will be eight episodes in Resident Evil's first season, each one clocking in at roughly an hour long.

Dabb said: "Resident Evil is my favorite game of all time. I'm incredibly excited to tell a new chapter in this amazing story and bring the first ever Resident Evil series to Netflix members around the world.

"For every type of Resident Evil fan, including those joining us for the first time, the series will be complete with a lot of old friends, and some things (bloodthirsty, insane things) people have never seen before."

What is the Resident Evil live-action series about?

In another departure from the original video games, Netflix's Resident Evil seems to be blending the horror franchise with another sci-fi favourite: Stranger Things.

An official description from Netflix reads: "When the Wesker kids move to New Raccoon City, the secrets they uncover might just be the end of everything."

The plot of the series will be spread across two distinct timelines, the first introducing 14-year-old sisters Jade and Billie Wesker as they move into their new home.

They soon discover that their seemingly innocent town is more than it seems and their father is concealing dark secrets that put life on Earth in grave danger.

The second timeline jumps forward to follow Jade as a 30-year-old, struggling to survive in a world where only 15 million people are left alive.

The other six billion have been transformed into zombies horrifying monsters by the T-virus, making survival a hellish ordeal made worse by Jade's own personal demons.

Of course, fans of the Resident Evil games will recognise the surname of Albert Wesker, a recurring villain from throughout the franchise, affiliated with the sinister Umbrella Corporation.

It's quite possible that the small town of New Raccoon City is located above an Umbrella research facility, making it ground zero for a zombie outbreak.

Is there a trailer for Resident Evil on Netflix?

Yes, a trailer for the live-action series has landed, teasing what’s in store.

While the plot remains unclear, the clip makes clear that the show will follow Jade through two timelines.

The first will be set in 2022 in the futuristic New Racoon City, while the second timeline will be set 14 years later, in 2036, following Jade as she tries to overcome armies of bloodthirsty zombies. Watch above.

Resident Evil will land on Netflix on 14th July, 2022.

