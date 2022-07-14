The story follows sisters Jade and Billie Wesker as they settle into New Raccoon City, South Africa, which is home to a research facility owned by sinister pharmaceutical giant The Umbrella Corporation.

Netflix's Resident Evil has a dual narrative that jumps between post-apocalyptic horror and high school drama, with the latter half of the show featuring a selection of contemporary tunes.

Underneath their feet, shady experiments are being carried out in underground laboratories, which would pose a threat to mankind's very existence if released.

Jade and Billie are unaware of the danger when they arrive, but their father is high-ranking virologist Albert Wesker, who is privy to much more than he lets on.

Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish and Halsey are among the current A-listers featured on Netflix's Resident Evil soundtrack, but fans should also listen out for classics from Sex Pistols, Jamiroquai and Mazzy Star. Check out the track list below.

Resident Evil soundtrack: Every song featured

Resident Evil episode 1 – Welcome to New Raccoon City

Venus Flytrap - Grégory Reveret

Oxytocin - Billie Eilish

Faith - Ghost

Ugly Ending - Best Frenz, Joywave & Jason Suwito

Devil - Two Feet

Resident Evil episode 2 – The Devil You Know

Beautiful Liar - X Ambassadors

Bodies - Sex Pistols

The Tradition - Halsey

Resident Evil episode 3 – The Light

Into Dust - Mazzy Star

Human - Rag 'n' Bone Man [cover version]

Resident Evil episode 4 – The Turn

Next Level - aespa

Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

Feels Just Like It Should - Jamiroquai

Burning Bridges - Sigrid

Out of My Mind - Reuben and the Dark

More to follow.

