The Radio Times logo

Resident Evil soundtrack: Every song featured in Netflix series

The official music of the zombie apocalypse.

Ella Balinska in Resident Evil
Netflix
By
Published: Thursday, 14th July 2022 at 2:43 pm
Subscribe to Radio Times magazine and get 12 issues for £1

Netflix's Resident Evil has a dual narrative that jumps between post-apocalyptic horror and high school drama, with the latter half of the show featuring a selection of contemporary tunes.

Advertisement

The story follows sisters Jade and Billie Wesker as they settle into New Raccoon City, South Africa, which is home to a research facility owned by sinister pharmaceutical giant The Umbrella Corporation.

Underneath their feet, shady experiments are being carried out in underground laboratories, which would pose a threat to mankind's very existence if released.

Jade and Billie are unaware of the danger when they arrive, but their father is high-ranking virologist Albert Wesker, who is privy to much more than he lets on.

Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish and Halsey are among the current A-listers featured on Netflix's Resident Evil soundtrack, but fans should also listen out for classics from Sex Pistols, Jamiroquai and Mazzy Star. Check out the track list below.

Resident Evil soundtrack: Every song featured

Siena Agudong and Tamara Smart in Resident Evil
Siena Agudong and Tamara Smart in Resident Evil Netflix

Resident Evil episode 1 – Welcome to New Raccoon City

  • Venus Flytrap - Grégory Reveret
  • Oxytocin - Billie Eilish
  • Faith - Ghost
  • Ugly Ending - Best Frenz, Joywave & Jason Suwito
  • Devil - Two Feet

Resident Evil episode 2 – The Devil You Know

  • Beautiful Liar - X Ambassadors
  • Bodies - Sex Pistols
  • The Tradition - Halsey

Resident Evil episode 3 – The Light

  • Into Dust - Mazzy Star
  • Human - Rag 'n' Bone Man [cover version]

Resident Evil episode 4 – The Turn

  • Next Level - aespa
  • Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
  • Feels Just Like It Should - Jamiroquai
  • Burning Bridges - Sigrid
  • Out of My Mind - Reuben and the Dark

More to follow.

Resident Evil is available to stream on Netflix. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sponsored content