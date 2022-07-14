Resident Evil soundtrack: Every song featured in Netflix series
The official music of the zombie apocalypse.
Netflix's Resident Evil has a dual narrative that jumps between post-apocalyptic horror and high school drama, with the latter half of the show featuring a selection of contemporary tunes.
The story follows sisters Jade and Billie Wesker as they settle into New Raccoon City, South Africa, which is home to a research facility owned by sinister pharmaceutical giant The Umbrella Corporation.
Underneath their feet, shady experiments are being carried out in underground laboratories, which would pose a threat to mankind's very existence if released.
Jade and Billie are unaware of the danger when they arrive, but their father is high-ranking virologist Albert Wesker, who is privy to much more than he lets on.
Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish and Halsey are among the current A-listers featured on Netflix's Resident Evil soundtrack, but fans should also listen out for classics from Sex Pistols, Jamiroquai and Mazzy Star. Check out the track list below.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Resident Evil soundtrack: Every song featured
Resident Evil episode 1 – Welcome to New Raccoon City
- Venus Flytrap - Grégory Reveret
- Oxytocin - Billie Eilish
- Faith - Ghost
- Ugly Ending - Best Frenz, Joywave & Jason Suwito
- Devil - Two Feet
Resident Evil episode 2 – The Devil You Know
- Beautiful Liar - X Ambassadors
- Bodies - Sex Pistols
- The Tradition - Halsey
Resident Evil episode 3 – The Light
- Into Dust - Mazzy Star
- Human - Rag 'n' Bone Man [cover version]
Resident Evil episode 4 – The Turn
- Next Level - aespa
- Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
- Feels Just Like It Should - Jamiroquai
- Burning Bridges - Sigrid
- Out of My Mind - Reuben and the Dark
More to follow.
Resident Evil is available to stream on Netflix. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.
The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.
Try 12 issues for £1
Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1