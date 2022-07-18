This is the third live-action adaptation of the popular gaming franchise, following on from six Milla Jovovich-led action films and a largely unnoticed reboot late last year titled Welcome to Raccoon City.

The season finale of Netflix's Resident Evil is sure to leave fans with lofty hopes about what comes next, from more video game characters making the leap to some much-needed answers on the fate of the Weskers.

Of the bunch, Netflix's take actually has the strongest reviews (according to aggregate sites Metacritic and Rotten Tomatoes), but reception has still been decidedly mixed overall.

Related: Resident Evil review – Netflix adaptation likely a one-season wonder

As a result, there's a big question mark hovering over the future of the action-horror show, with total viewership likely to be the most important factor in whether it moves ahead (official figures are due next week).

For now, here's everything we know so far on the status of Resident Evil season 2.

Will there be Resident Evil season 2 on Netflix?

Billie and Jade Wesker in Resident Evil, played by Siena Agudong and Tamara Smart. Netflix

Netflix is yet to confirm whether Resident Evil will return for another season, but showrunner Andrew Dabb has hinted that the writing team have a longterm roadmap for the show.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, he explained: "The games are our backstory. Everything that happened in the games exists in this world. So like, the village is there. We might not get there 'til season 5, but it is in our world."

This comment implies that there's scope for Resident Evil to continue for at least five seasons, but it will need to drum up a lot of audience support to turn that vision into a reality – particularly in the face of Netflix cutbacks.

We'll update this page with more information on the future of Resident Evil as it comes in.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Who could be in the cast of Resident Evil season 2?

If Resident Evil does get renewed for a second season, it would likely focus once again on sisters Jade and Billie Wesker, whose stories are told across two distinct timeframes: present day (2022) and a post-apocalyptic 2036.

Tamara Smart and Ella Balinska are almost certain to reprise their roles as the younger and older Jade respectively, while the same can be said for Siena Agudong and Adeline Rudolph as Billie.

Despite their father, a clone of Albert Wesker, seemingly dying in the season finale, actor Lance Reddick can remain a part of the show in the role of Bert; a friendlier (albeit naive) copy who is an ally to the girls in the present day.

Lance Reddick plays Albert Wesker in Resident Evil Netflix

Paola Nuñez is also a likely candidate to return given that Umbrella CEO Evelyn Marcus was seen to have survived the New Raccoon City blast in 2022, and may also be alive in the 2036 timeline.

The fate of Jade's future boyfriend Arjun Batra, played by Ahad Raza Mir, has also beeen left ambiguous, as he is last seen stranded with a broken leg after he and Jade's boat crashes ashore.

On the other hand, it seems to be curtains for Connor Gosatti as Simon Marcus and Turlough Convery as Richard Baxter, neither of whom made it out of the first season alive.

In terms of newcomers, a tease in the Resident Evil finale suggests that the show will cast popular game character Ada Wong in season 2, who has previously been portrayed by Li Bingbing (in 2012's Retribution) and Lily Gao (in last year's Welcome to Raccoon City).

What could happen in Resident Evil season 2?

An older version of Billie Wesker emerges in the second half of Resident Evil Netflix

The next season of Resident Evil looks set to follow Billie and Jade Wesker as they track down Ada Wong, an old associate of their father's, who is residing in Japan as of 2022 according to his latest intelligence.

They may take refuge there for a while, along with new father figure Bert, in an effort to uncover more about their grim legacy as members of the Wesker family.

Meanwhile, New Raccoon City looks to be just as unfortunate as the original, with a Bio Organic Weapon known as the Tyrant emerging from the rubble of Umbrella's destroyed laboratory in the season finale.

It seems all but certain that it will soon wreak havoc on residents of the community, perhaps resulting in a fresh outbreak of the T-virus, putting humanity on course for its near-extinction in 2036.

Speaking of, there's lots going on in the future timeline too, as Billie has just abducted Jade's daughter, Bea, with the intention of finding out why a mutated monster was reluctant to harm her.

Unfortunately, it's quite clear that Bea's aunt would go to extreme lengths to unlock the secret of her genes, which puts the young girl in grave danger as we head into season 2.

Is there a Resident Evil season 2 trailer?

There's no trailer for Resident Evil season 2 just yet, but we'll keep this page updated with new footage as it arrives.

In the meantime, here's a peak behind the scenes of the first season.

Resident Evil is available to stream on Netflix. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.