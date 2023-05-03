Since the first Guardians of the Galaxy film was released back in 2014, Peter Quill and co have cemented their place among the most popular characters in the MCU – and the intergalactic superhero team is back for its latest adventure in the recently released Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 .

This time around, the gang finds themselves up against a villain named the High Evolutionary – and although the film has a slightly darker tone than the earlier instalments, it nonetheless retains both the comedy and soundtrack that made the other films such massive hits.

Of course, despite some more indifferent reviews of late, the MCU is showing no signs of slowing down any time soon and so fans will naturally be wondering if and when they'll be seeing the Guardians on the big screen again in the future.

Read on for everything you need to know about the possibility of a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 4, but be aware that there are some spoilers for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 ahead.

Will there be a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 4?

At this stage, it's not exactly clear whether there will be another Guardians film – at least in the near future.

What we do know for definite is that James Gunn will not be returning to helm another outing any time soon, with the writer/director now locked up in his new role as co-chairman and co-CEO of DC Studios.

"This is the end for us, the last time people will see this team of Guardians," he previously revealed in 2022.

But while that sounds pretty final, the reality might not actually be so straightforward. For example, it seems very possible that we will eventually see another Guardians film with a different line-up of heroes – comprising both returning faces and new characters.

And of course, even in the event that there isn't another film, there's every chance some of the characters could re-appear as supporting characters in other films within the MCU – so it's definitely not a final farewell at this stage.

Should we hear any more information either way we'll keep this page updated – so keep an eye out here for all the latest developments.

Who might return for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 4?

While we wait to find out whether there will be another Guardians film, it's worth speculating who might appear in any future movies. One person who we can probably rule out of making a return is Dave Bautista, who has repeatedly explained this will be his last time appearing as Drax.

"We all had those perfect character arcs and such a storybook ending," he explained during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. "I constantly relate it to the way I ended my wrestling career. I ended it on a storybook note. And I would never go back and tarnish that. And it’s the same with this.”

Meanwhile, Zoe Saldańa has also hinted that this is the end for her as Gamora – although she expressed a desire for the character to possibly be recast in any future films. "I think the time has come for me to step down, and for the next generation to come forward," she said during an interview with Total Film.

"The one thing I would not want is for Gamora to go away. She’s been such an impactful character for fans, and especially female fans, and young female fans. I would love for Marvel to figure out a way to find that next generation of actors that can incarnate these characters, and give them this immortality that fans generationally keep coming back to."

Zoe Saldana as Gamora in Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. Marvel Studios

There are more question marks over some of the other characters, however. Chris Pratt has recently explained that he would love to come back, explaining that "the answer will always be yes " when it comes to the question of more Peter Quill.

"If you’re saying to me, Chris Pratt the actor, do I want to reprise my role as Peter Quill, and is there mileage left in the character, and do I have the bandwidth or headspace for that? I do. I’d be interested in playing the character again," he said to Rolling Stone.

As for Karen Gillan and Pom Klementieff, they both spoke exclusively to RadioTimes.com about the possibility of reprising their roles as Nebula and Mantis respectively, explaining that it would be "weird" to return without James Gunn at the helm.

"I'm open to it," said Klementieff. "But for me, it just always feels weird. We'll see....because it was like the last movie that James Gunn would direct for the Guardians of the Galaxy. So imagining Mantis moving forward, it's always a little bit strange, because he's always like written every word that Mantis says, you know? So I don't know, it's a weird one!"

"I don't know, either," added Gillan. "I mean, if there's a good story to tell, and it's worth making, then I think great. But not for the sake of it.

"And it would be difficult to do without James Gunn, because it's like these characters are elements of him. He's exploring his own stuff and he's created these people, it's his humour, it's his taste in music, it's him! It's his identity. And so to do it without him, we'd be like, 'What is this? What's the tone of this?' I can't imagine it. But it also could be cool. I don't know!"

Given the ending of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, those most likely to reappear are Will Poulter, Sean Gunn, Maria Bakalova, Bradley Cooper, and Vin Diesel – with their characters now making up the remaining Guardians team.

Should we hear anything more about any cast news in an upcoming Guardians film, we'll post it right here, so keep checking back for any more news.

