Fans have waited patiently for Vol 3 to arrive in cinemas and now, with its release just weeks away, the first reactions from early critics screenings of the film have started to release online - and it seems you can breathe a sigh of relief.

While it's only been a matter of months since Marvel fans last saw the Guardians of the Galaxy in their Disney Plus holiday special , it's now been six years since Vol 2 released in cinemas.

While some Marvel ventures have been less well received of late, it appears James Gunn's new film is a roaring success and a "perfect" trilogy capper. However, be prepared Guardians fans - it seems like it's going to be an emotional ride.

One critic said of the film: "After seeing it twice I can safely say #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 completes the perfect MCU trilogy. It’s heartbreaking and hilarious and I’ve loved this team from the first ooga shaka. A blast for 10 years".

Another said: "#GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 is, more than ever, Star Wars as a stoner comedy. Lovable weirdos, big Marvel action and goofy jokes. But nothing can prepare you for all the emotions. Rocket Raccoon’s origin story is beautiful and heart-wrenching."

In another reaction focussing on the emotional nature of the film, one critic said: "This movie... my heart is full and broken at the same time, it was a LOT to process, a very complex story but it left me feeling awesome"

Meanwhile, another said: "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is a brilliant end to a brilliant trilogy. It's very funny, emotional and everybody gets their stand-out moment. Will Poulter's Warlock is a terrific addition, yet the focus is rightly on telling a satisfying end for the Guardians. Gonna miss them."

Another critic also praised Will Poulter's addition to the film as Adam Warlock, saying: "Can confirm that I shed a tear during #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3. And that I would very happily watch an Adam Warlock solo movie."

Vol 3 is set to be the James Gunn's last directorial effort with Marvel for the time being, as he has now taken up a new role as the co-chairman and co-CEO at DC Studios.

However, that doesn't mean he's gone from Marvel forever. In fact, recently Gunn teased the potential that fans could one day see a Marvel/DC crossover.

He said: "I’m certain that’s more likely now that I’m in charge [at DC]. Who knows? That’s many years away, though. I think we have to establish what we’re doing [at DC] first. I would be lying to say that we haven’t discussed it. But all discussions have been very, very light and fun."

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3 is released on Friday 5th May 2023, while other instalments in the franchise are available to stream on Disney Plus. Sign up to Disney Plus now for £7.99 per month or £79.90 for a full year.

