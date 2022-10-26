While the plot for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special remains largely under wraps, the new trailer gave us some clues, showing Peter still struggling following the events surrounding Gamora after Avengers: Endgame.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is fast approaching and now we have an official trailer for the Disney Plus series to prove it, giving fans a glimpse at the titular team exploring Christmas on Earth.

Naturally, it's up to Drax and Mantis to cheer him up by introducing a surprise guest: his childhood hero, Kevin Bacon, with the footage suggesting that the upcoming movie will focus on the duo's plan to capture Bacon as a gift for Peter.

Writer/director Gunn previously told RadioTimes.com: “The [Guardians of the Galaxy] Holiday Special is the greatest thing I’ve ever done in my life.

“It’s totally ridiculous, and every day we can’t believe that we’re making it. We all completely love it. It is unlike anything that anyone’s ever seen before. I can’t wait for people to see it."

For Gunn, the special will mark an epic reunion five years after he last directed the Guardians cast, which includes Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan and Dave Bautista as the titular heroes endeavouring to do good across the galaxy.

So, when can you watch the upcoming special? Read on for everything you need to know.

Kevin Bacon in The Guardians of Galaxy Holiday special Marvel Entertainment/ YouTube

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is confirmed to land on Disney Plus on 25th November 2022.

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special cast

Chris Pratt plays Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 SEAC

The main cast of the upcoming special is as follows:

Chris Pratt as Star-Lord

Zoe Saldana as Gamora

Vin Diesel as Groot

Dave Bautista as Drax

Bradley Cooper as Rocket

Pom Klementieff as Mantis

Gillan as Nebula

Kevin Bacon as Kevin Bacon

Bacon’s surprise appearance on the upcoming movie, which was revealed in the latest trailer, isn't just a fun cameo.

As fans of the Guardians of the Galaxy movies will of course know, Peter Quill/Star Lord has long been obsessed with Bacon and his role in Footloose, which he considers to be the greatest movie ever, and so Bacon's cameo is also a punchline to an eight-year old joke.

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special trailer

In addition to teasing the Christmas-themed adventure for the Guardians of the Galaxy, the new trailer shows Peter still struggling following the events surrounding Gamora after Avengers: Endgame.

But Drax and Mantis soon come up with a plan to cheer him up by capturing his childhood hero, Kevin Bacon. Watch below.

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special plot

As well as the plot teased in the latest trailer (above), we know that the special picks up after the events of Thor: Love and Thunder, but ahead of the events of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is slated to debut as part of Phase 5 in 2023.

In response to a fan asking whether the upcoming Holiday special belongs to Phase 4 or Phase 5 of the MCU, Gunn confirmed that it serves as a concluding act for the MCU’s Phase 4 and a “must watch” before Guardians 3.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special comes out this November on Disney Plus. Meanwhile, Peacemaker is currently airing on Sky and streaming on NOW. For more, check out our dedicated Sci-Fi page or our full TV Guide.

