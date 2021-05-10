Dave Bautista reveals Guardians Holiday Special almost happened years ago: ‘It was absolutely hysterical’

Dave Bautista says The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special almost happened “years back”, and that the original script was “absolutely hysterical”.

The actor and former wrestler, who plays Drax in the marvel movie from James Gunn, also revealed that while he’s really excited for the latest instalment, he hasn’t read the latest script.

“I haven’t talked about the newest version,” the Army of the Dead star told RadioTimes.com and other press. “We were meant to do this years ago and so I know what the original version was, but I don’t know if it’s changed at all. So no, I haven’t had that discussion about the latest draft, but I’m excited about it because the original one that we were meant to do a few years back was absolutely hysterical. I’m really excited but honestly I don’t know, I haven’t read the new script for that or Guardians 3 either, I have no idea what they are.”

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will take place between Thor: Love and Thunder and Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3, Gunn recently confirmed in a tweet.

This is the wrapping. The present is inside. #GotGHS 🎅🏽🚀💜 pic.twitter.com/NqDw5s6ed8 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 22, 2021

Gunn also revealed that the film, set for a 2022 release, will be live action rather than animated.

Bautista recently said that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 might be his character’s final outing in the franchise.

Speaking to Digital Spy Magazine, Bautista said: “I don’t know what the script of the third film is, to be honest with you…I can tell you what you already know. There’s definitely going to be a Guardians 3. We’re definitely going to start shooting it this year…I mean, as far as my obligations, I’ve got Guardians 3, and that’s probably going to be the end of Drax.”

The film won’t arrive until 2023, with the previous Guardians of the Galaxy coming out all the way back in 2017. Several members of the Guardians are set to show up in next year’s Thor: Love and Thunder, with Chris Pratt recently spotted on set in an image widely shared on social media.

Vol. 3 will tell the continuing story of the intergalactic “A-Holes” who saved the galaxy from Ronan the Accuser and Ego in previous movies. It’s expected that the film will deal with the fallout from Avengers: Endgame, which saw the Guardians help defeat Thanos before heading back into space, while also ushering in a more cosmic age for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

