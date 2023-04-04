Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 soundtrack: Full list of songs
The soundtrack features Radiohead, Florence + The Machine, Beastie Boys and more...
Ahead of the movie landing in cinemas in May, writer-director James Gunn has revealed the official soundtrack for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – and there are some '80s and '90s classics included.
Music has played a vital role in previous Guardians films, with each movie getting its own legendary mixtape assembled by none other than the late mother of superhero Peter Quill (Chris Pratt).
For the third instalment of the sci-fi Marvel franchise, the soundtrack consists of songs from the Microsoft Zune MP3 player that Peter received in Guardians Vol 2 – and there are bangers from many eras rather than solely '70s hits as in the first two films.
"I worked twice as hard on this soundtrack as I did on both the first two soundtracks combined," Gunn told EW.
He added: "Once I started doing the first Guardians movie, I felt drawn to it. I felt called to it, if that makes any sense. So I feel very good [about Vol. 3] because I feel like I did everything that I possibly could to make this trilogy as good as it can possibly be.
"And I feel incredibly blessed and fortunate that I had all these people around me making it. It's the biggest blessing of my life."
Kicking off with Radiohead's Creep, the soundtrack suggests the new film will differ in tone to its predecessors.
Gunn previously spoke about this tonal shift in an interview with Rolling Stone, explaining: “It doesn't start with Come and Get Your Love. It starts with Radiohead's acoustic version of Creep. And that's just a much different tone from the beginning than the other two films.”
Read on for the full list of songs in the upcoming movie, which you can listen to now on Spotify.
Creep (acoustic version) - Radiohead
Crazy on You - Heart
Since You Been Gone - Rainbow
In the Meantime - Spacehog
Reasons - Earth, Wind & Fire
Do You Realize?? - The Flaming Lips
We Care A Lot - Faith No More
Koinu No Carnival - EHAMIC
I'm Always Chasing Rainbows - Alice Cooper
San Francisco - The Mowgli's
Poor Girl - X
This Is the Day - The The
No Sleep Till Brooklyn - Beastie Boys
Dog Days Are Over - Florence + The Machine
Badlands - Bruce Springsteen
I Will Dare - The Replacements
Come and Get Your Love - Redbone
