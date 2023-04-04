Music has played a vital role in previous Guardians films, with each movie getting its own legendary mixtape assembled by none other than the late mother of superhero Peter Quill (Chris Pratt).

Ahead of the movie landing in cinemas in May, writer-director James Gunn has revealed the official soundtrack for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – and there are some '80s and '90s classics included.

For the third instalment of the sci-fi Marvel franchise, the soundtrack consists of songs from the Microsoft Zune MP3 player that Peter received in Guardians Vol 2 – and there are bangers from many eras rather than solely '70s hits as in the first two films.

"I worked twice as hard on this soundtrack as I did on both the first two soundtracks combined," Gunn told EW.

He added: "Once I started doing the first Guardians movie, I felt drawn to it. I felt called to it, if that makes any sense. So I feel very good [about Vol. 3] because I feel like I did everything that I possibly could to make this trilogy as good as it can possibly be.

"And I feel incredibly blessed and fortunate that I had all these people around me making it. It's the biggest blessing of my life."

Kicking off with Radiohead's Creep, the soundtrack suggests the new film will differ in tone to its predecessors.

Gunn previously spoke about this tonal shift in an interview with Rolling Stone, explaining: “It doesn't start with Come and Get Your Love. It starts with Radiohead's acoustic version of Creep. And that's just a much different tone from the beginning than the other two films.”

Read on for the full list of songs in the upcoming movie, which you can listen to now on Spotify.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 soundtrack: Full list of songs

Creep (acoustic version) - Radiohead

Crazy on You - Heart

Since You Been Gone - Rainbow

In the Meantime - Spacehog

Reasons - Earth, Wind & Fire

Do You Realize?? - The Flaming Lips

We Care A Lot - Faith No More

Koinu No Carnival - EHAMIC

I'm Always Chasing Rainbows - Alice Cooper

San Francisco - The Mowgli's

Poor Girl - X

This Is the Day - The The

No Sleep Till Brooklyn - Beastie Boys

Dog Days Are Over - Florence + The Machine

Badlands - Bruce Springsteen

I Will Dare - The Replacements

Come and Get Your Love - Redbone

