Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 "on the home stretch", says Will Poulter

The Marvel sequel has officially been in development since soon after the second film was released in 2o17, with Poulter cast as Adam Warlock in October 2021 and filming beginning the following month.

Will Poulter has opened up about his experience on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 , saying that the film is now "on the home stretch".

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com in March about his upcoming Agatha Christie series Why Didn't They Ask Evans?, Poulter gave a few hints about his time on the set of Guardians 3.

Poulter said: "I'm kind of three quarters of the way through that now, I would say. So kind of on the home stretch now, which is exciting.

"I’ve really enjoyed it, it's been really fun so far. And definitely kind of different to [Why Didn't They Ask] Evans? in lots of ways, but the same kind of fun, spirited approach at work from everyone there, which is great, and always kind of infectious."

Will Poulter in Why Didn't They Ask Evans? Mammoth Screen/Agatha Christie Limited/BritBox

Poulter's character Adam Warlock is a fan favourite from the Marvel comics. His arrival was teased in a post-credits scene of the second film, with Elizabeth Debicki's Ayesha claiming to have created the perfect being and named him Adam, but at the time no actor had been cast.

Poulter also went on to praise writer-director James Gunn, admitting: "I think on the outside looking in it's quite intimidating. It was quite intimidating for me but James sets such a lovely tone on set.

"It doesn't really feel like you're working on a big budget superhero franchise, it feels like you're working on a really fun independent comedy a lot of the time. So I'm grateful for that, it makes the job a lot easier."

Poulter can next be seen as Bobby Jones in Why Didn't They Ask Evans? an adaptation of Agatha Christie's novel of the same name.

The series is coming to BritBox exclusively this week, and is written and directed by Hugh Laurie.

Why Didn't They Ask Evans? arrives on BritBox on Thursday 14th April 2022 and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is released on Friday 5th May 2023.

