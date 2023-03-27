Speaking to the Radio Times magazine , Egerton quashed any kind of rumours that have previously circulated about his involvement as Wolverine in the MCU.

Although previously rumoured to become part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe , Taron Egerton has revealed that he possibly wants different things to starring in a Marvel or DC film.

Egerton, who is now leading new Apple TV+ film Tetris as Dutch businessman and video game designer Henk Rogers, reminisced about his career-defining role as Eggsy in Kingsman.

Taron Egerton as Eggsy in Kingsman: The Golden Circle. 20th Century Fox

When asked whether he ever fantasises about revisiting his Kingsman character, he said: "The director Matthew Vaughn and I talk about it a lot. We have slightly different ideas about the direction it should take, and he’s the boss.

"It feels weirdly like a long time ago now, Kingsman. I would do it, but it would have to be not just about the concept. There was a distorted coming-of-age, My Fair Lady thing with that first film. He was very much a kid."

He added: "Now it’s 10 years on, I’m 10 years older, so I’d want it to be a different kind of story. I’d want it to be about that character, as opposed to just about saving the world."

But in terms of saving the world as a superhero character, Egerton says that Eggsy "probably does occupy that space for me".

When asked whether he'd want to get into a Marvel or DC film one day, he said: "The Marvel-DC thing… There was definitely a period of my life where that was really, really, really appealing, but I feel like the ship sailed for me."

Taron Egerton as Henk Rogers in Tetris. Apple TV Plus

He added: "It’s not that I don’t think I could pull it off. It’s more that I think maybe I want different things now."

The news comes after many expectant Marvel fans have been waiting to hear whether the rumours of Egerton joining the MCU as Wolverine are actually true. Well, the rumours can continue to swirl, but it seems as though the Black Bird star wants different things for his career as of now.

One of those main priorities is returning to the stage. Speaking about going back into the world of theatre, he revealed: "I would really, really love to. I had a very brief stint on stage last year that was cut short, but I would love to go back and do something at some point.

"It’s unlikely to happen in the next couple of years, but I’d hate to think that I’ve had my last days on stage."

Tetris is released on Friday 31st March 2023 on Apple TV+ – you can sign up to Apple TV+ here.

