Filmmaker and studio executive James Gunn, who co-wrote and directed the Marvel Studios adaptation of Guardians of the Galaxy , has revealed that the idea is looking "more likely" now that he is the co-head of DC Studios.

The widely discussed question of whether DC and Marvel will ever have a crossover has continued to swirl over the years but now, may finally have an answer.

Talking to Empire magazine, Gunn discussed the idea of the epic crossover, saying: “I’m certain that’s more likely now that I’m in charge [at DC]. Who knows?"

Now heading up DC's film operations, Gunn has been deeply involved in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the past decade but could be able to make that rumoured crossover happen after all. But, he says, it won't be for quite some time yet.

He said: “That’s many years away, though. I think we have to establish what we’re doing [at DC] first. I would be lying to say that we haven’t discussed it. But all discussions have been very, very light and fun.”

While multiverses are certainly all the rage right now, the idea of two superhero universes colliding would certainly be one for the books. For now, while details remain a relative mystery, Gunn's final Marvel outing, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. III, is heading to cinemas this May.

He's also set to direct Superman: Legacy, which is set to be released in 2025 and will be an exciting new iteration of Superman.

Confirming the news earlier this March, Gunn took to Twitter and wrote: "Yes, I’m directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, 'Dude, it’s Dad’s birthday.' I hadn’t realized."

He added: "It has been a long road to this point. I was offered Superman years ago – I initially said no because I didn’t have a way in that felt unique and fun and emotional that gave Superman the dignity he deserved.

"Then a bit less than a year ago I saw a way in, in many ways centering around Superman’s heritage – how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes. So I chose to finally take on writing the script."

