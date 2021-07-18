Karen Gillan addresses future of Nebula after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Karen Gillan sees more Nebula in her future, expressing a desire to stay in the popular Marvel role after the release of the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Advertisement

Nebula first appeared in 2014’s acclaimed debut for the team of cosmic superheroes, but has since gone on to more prominent appearances in its sequel, as well as Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

Following the events of the latter crossover flick, fans are speculating that Nebula’s next top priority will be tracking down her time-displaced sister, Gamora (Zoe Saldana).

The character will next appear alongside several of the other Guardians in a guest appearance in next year’s Thor: Love and Thunder, with further reprisals possible based on Gillan’s recent comments to The Hollywood Reporter.

“I love my character so much. I’m sort of obsessed with her,” she said. “I just get such a kick out of playing a character that’s really removed from myself. But I also feel really emotionally invested in her through everything that she’s gone through with Thanos and all of that.

“So I would love to continue the journey of the character. I don’t know what that would really look like without James [Gunn, director] or Dave [Bautista, co-star], but I really like playing her, so I’m not eager to finish.”

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sci-fi and fantasy newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Gillan’s comments contrast starkly against those of Bautista, who said that the third Guardians movie will “probably” be the final appearance of Drax The Destroyer, while also ruling out any hopes of a Disney Plus streaming spin-off.

The Gunpowder Milkshake star went on to reveal that she hasn’t seen the latest draft of the Guardians Vol. 3 script and suspects the most recent version would be “completely different” to the original.

The film has had to undergo some story changes as it goes into production later than planned, with Gunn’s temporary firing from Disney and the onset of the pandemic both contributing to the hold-up.

In addition to the trilogy-closing third entry, Marvel Studios is also working on The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, set for release on Disney Plus, which Bautista told RadioTimes.com is “absolutely hysterical”.

Advertisement

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is scheduled for release on 5th May 2023. While you’re waiting, check out our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.