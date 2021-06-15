Gunpowder Milkshake release date: Cast, trailer for Karen Gillan action thriller

We’ve seen Karen Gillan fight aliens as Doctor Who‘s Amy and super-powered villains as Marvel’s Nebula but now we get to watch her take down a crime syndicate in Gunpowder Milkshake – the upcoming big-screen action thriller.

Directed and written by Navot Papushado, this fun flick follows Sam (Gillan), a hit-woman sent on a mission by deadly gang The Firm – however when she discovers there’s an eight-year-old girl involved, she goes rogue and turns to her estranged assassin mother Scarlet (Lena Headey) for help.

The first trailer for Gunpowder Milkshake arrived towards the end of last month, teasing the film’s bad-ass fighting sequences featuring Headey and Gillan, as well as Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh and Carla Gugino.

Here’s everything we know so far about Gunpowder Milkshake and when it will arrive on Netflix.

Gunpowder Milkshake release date

Gunpowder Milkshake will be released in UK cinemas on Wednesday 21st July, though it’ll actually debut on Netflix in the US a week earlier, on Wednesday 14th July.

Gunpowder Milkshake cast

This action thriller features a star-studded cast, led by Doctor Who and Marvel star Karen Gillan as Sam, an assassin.

Game of Thrones‘s Lena Headey plays Sam’s hit-woman mother Scarlet, while Big Little Lies star Chloe Coleman plays Emily, the young girl taken on by Sam whilst on her mission.

Black Panther‘s Angela Bassett (Anna May), Crazy Rich Asian‘s Michelle Yeoh (Florence) and The Haunting of Bly Manor‘s Carla Gugino (Mathilde) join the cast as The Librarians – a sisterhood of assassins, while Billions star Paul Giamatti plays ruthless crime lord Nathan.

Meanwhile, Ralph Ineson (Guardians of the Galaxy), Ed Birch (The Singapore Grip), Michael Smiley (The Lobster), Adam Nagaitis (Chernobyl), Samuel Anderson (Doctor Who), Ivan Kaye (Vikings) and Joanna Bobin (Bridgerton) round out the rest of the cast.

Gunpowder Milkshake trailer

A trailer for Gunpowder Milkshake landed on the internet last month, teasing John Wick-esque action sequences from Karen Gillan pummelling henchmen in a bowling alley to Carla Gugino firing a machine through the roof of a camper van.

While earlier this month, Netflix released a first-look clip from the film, showing Gillan enter The Library in need of weapons.

Hunch smunch. These women do things by the book 📚



Fresh out of #GeekedWeek here's a brand new clip from GUNPOWDER MILKSHAKE, coming to Netflix in the US on July 14th. pic.twitter.com/5KdnfGCepg — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 9, 2021

What is Gunpowder Milkshake about?

Gunpowder Milkshake stars Karen Gillan as Sam, a woman who was abandoned by her assassin mother (Lena Headey) as a child and raised by The Firm, a ruthless crime syndicate, to also become a hit-woman.

Following in her mother’s footsteps, Sam is sent to clean up one of The Firm’s most dangerous messes but when the high-risk job goes wrong, she has to decide between doing her job and saving the life of Emily (Chloe Coleman) – an innocent 8-year-old girl.

“With a target on her back, Sam has only one chance to survive: Reunite with her mother and her lethal associates, The Librarians (Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett and Carla Gugino),” Netflix teases. “These three generations of women must now learn to trust each other, stand up to The Firm and their army of henchmen, and raise hell against those who could take everything from them.”

Gunpowder Milkshake arrives on Netflix in the US on 14th July and in UK cinemas on 21st July.