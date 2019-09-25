How many seasons of Billions are there?

There are five seasons of Billions, each with 12 episodes. Season five was split into two parts. Billions returned to Showtime on Sunday, 3rd May - but due to the split fans will have to wait later in the year for the rest of season five.

What is Billions about?

Bobby “Axe” Axelrod is the brilliant self-made manager of Axe Capital, a highly successful hedge fund. The charismatic boss is also a charitable 9/11 survivor who uses his billions for good, putting the kids of terror victims through college and donating to a firefighting charity.

Despite his good deeds, Axe draws the attention of the Security and Exchange Commission, who sends attorney Chuck Rhoades to investigate him.

What follows is a classic cat-and-mouse tale, full of twists, turns and tricks, that doesn’t always have a clear villain or protagonist — it’s left to viewers to decide whose side they’re on.

Who is in the Billions cast?

Homeland’s Damian Lewis stars as Axe, the billionaire hedge fund manager of Axe Capital.

Golden Globe and Emmy winner Paul Giamatti (Sideways) plays US Attorney Charles “Chuck” Rhoades Jr, the lawyer leading the case against Axe.

Axe Capital psychiatrist Wendy Rhoades, Chuck’s wife, is played by Mad Men’s Maggie Stiff.

Malin Akerman (Watchmen) plays Axe’s wife, Lara.

Breaking Bad’s David Costabile stars as Mike “Wags” Wagner, Axe’s close friend and Axe Capital COO.

Where is Billions set?

Billions is set at the fictional hedge fund of Axe Capital on Wall Street in New York.

Where is Billions filmed?

The show is filmed in New York City. Locations have included the New York Stock Exchange, Brooklyn Bridge Park, Cappanello’s Pizzeria, and Roosevelt Island.

Watch Billions on Now TV, Netflix, Amazon Prime or buy series 1-3 on DVD.

