Everybody’s Talking About Jamie movie release date: cast, trailer and latest news after delay

Remember back when we could go for a night out and enjoy the theatre? One of the biggest shows on the West End when the lights went out was Everybody’s Talking About Jamie – so much of a success was it that a movie that was quickly lined up.

But it is not just theatres that have been forced to close and the movie has been hit by the pandemic too and has seen its release date continually pushed back – much like many others including No Time To Die and Peter Rabbit 2.

But what is Everybody’s Talking About Jamie about? And when should we expect to see it? Here is all we know about the film so far.

When is Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’s release date?

Well, we will need the cinemas to reopen first. Everybody’s Talking About Jamie has been another cinematic casualty of the pandemic and it has seen its release date move quite a bit. Originally it was due to come out on 23rd October 2020 but obviously, that didn’t happen. It was moved to 22nd January, 2021, another date that has passed, but with so much uncertainty, it has now been pulled from the release schedule entirely.

As for when it will come out now, well that’s anyone’s guess. It could well be that it being pulled entirely means that it could be lined up for a streaming debut on Disney+ similarly to Mulan. We’ll keep track of the latest news and let you know when we hear more.

What is Everybody’s Talking About Jamie about?

The official synopsis, for what looks to be a movie every bit as uplifting as the show it was spawned from, has already been shared: “Jamie New is a 16-year-old and doesn’t quite fit in. Instead of pursuing a ‘real’ career, he dreams of becoming a drag queen. Uncertain about his future, Jamie knows one thing for sure: he is going to be a sensation. Supported by his loving mom and his amazing friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness into the spotlight.”

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie trailer

You can watch the trailer for Everybody’s Talking About Jamie below.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie cast

Newcomer Max Harwood is the star of the show as he has taken on the role of Jamie in the movie. Joining him in the cast are, amongst many others, Sarah Lancashire (Happy Valley), Richard E.Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?), Shobna Gulati (Coronation Street) and Sharon Horgan (Game Night).

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie does not yet have a release date. While you’re waiting, check out our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight or take a look at our new Disney movies 2021 release schedule.