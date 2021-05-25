Karen Gillan kicks ass in first trailer for action thriller Gunpowder Milkshake

Whether she’s blasting villains as Thanos’ neglected daughter Nebula in Guardians of the Galaxy or knocking out henchmen to the tune of Baby I Love Your Way in Jumanji, we know Karen Gillan can kick ass.

So it’s no surprise to see her doing just that in the trailer of upcoming action flick Gunpowder Milkshake.

Gillan rose to fame as Doctor Who companion Amy Pond, before making her mark in Hollywood. Her latest project sees her play an assassin, Sam, who takes on a young protege – and in doing so loses the protection of “The Firm”. Which means the bad guys are coming for her.

Luckily, the women of a mysterious library are there to help, with an impressive weapon arsenal and, of course, some classic literature. Plus there’s also her estranged mother to lend a hand, who is played by Game of Thrones star Lena Heady.

Take a look at the official trailer below:

We’re definitely getting some John Wick vibes here, with the epic action sequences, neon lighting and underground crime network. But Gunpowder Milkshake puts women at the forefront.

As well as Gillan and Heady, the cast also stars Black Panther’s Angela Bassett, Crazy Rich Asians’ Michelle Yeoh, Watchmen’s Carla Gugino and Win Win’s Paul Giamatti.

You’ll have to be patient though, as we’re still waiting for a release date for the upcoming action movie. It is expected to land on Netflix in the US, while Studiocanal will release it in cinemas in the UK.

Hopefully we won’t have to wait long. Until then, we’ll be hitting that refresh button on the epic trailer.

