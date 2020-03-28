Miller, who directed Fury Road and created the dystopian film franchise, has screen tested Taylor-Joy via Skype call, with the aim of starting production in 2021, according to Variety.

Anya Taylor-Joy in Peaky Blinders

Mad Max: Fury Road, which starred Tom Hardy as the titular Max, is set in post-apocalyptic world where civilisation had fallen and the most precious and fought-over resource is fresh water.

Earlier this year Split star Taylor-Joy played the title role in the film adaptation of Jane Austen's Emma, which she and co-star Johnny Flynn (Mr Knightley) discussed in an exclusive chat with RadioTimes.com. You can watch the interview below.