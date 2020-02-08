According to Variety, the script for the film will be penned by Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy writer Peter Struaghan, while Hardy will take the lead role - which had previously been linked to Leonardo DiCaprio.

Dean Baker, who runs a production company with Hardy, said of the film, “Tom and I were always fascinated by Shackleton as a leader and his contagious optimism and absolute belief in his team.

"At a time where leaders seem to be more about self than society, Shackleton sacrificed his own needs to ensure the wellbeing of his team – that’s inspirational.”

This will not be the first time that Shackleton's life has been told on-screen, a TV version of his life story aired on Channel 4 in 2001 with Kenneth Brannagh in the lead role, earning both BAFTA and Emmy wins.

No announcements have yet been made regarding when the film might go into production or when a release date is likely.

Hardy's most recent film role was in Venom, in which he played the titular character - a role he is set to reprise in a sequel this year.

He is also set to star as Al Capone later this year in Fonzo, a biopic about the life of the notorious gangster.