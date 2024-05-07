IndieWire film critic David Ehrlich wrote on Twitter, which was recently rebranded as X: "Brings me great joy to report that Furiosa is really, really f***ing good."

He continued: "Operates in an extremely different gear than Fury Road (in ways that I suspect will frustrate some people), but also manages to make that movie even richer while carving its own legend in the wasteland."

Meanwhile, entertainment writer and New York Film Critics Circle member Esther Zuckerman said, "Well, I saw Furiosa tonight and it was great," while journalist Bill Bria wrote: "LADY AND GENTLEMENS: #Furiosa is myth making at its finest."

He added: "The most sprawling Mad Max Saga entry returns to the series' roots: it’s a powerful, moving, gritty tale of revenge in the middle of a world gone wild. Also: windsurfing bombers. Anya Taylor-Joy owns, Hemsworth kills!"

Elsewhere, Fandango’s Erik Davis was full of praise for the movie, writing: "A ferocious & relentlessly paced epic that expands the story of Furiosa and the Wasteland while delivering the craziest chases, the most bombastic characters & just plain stunning cinematography.

"Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth equally dive all the way into the Wasteland, and both deliver some incredible stuff. There’s one War Rig sequence that blew my mind – an instant classic.

"I love the Mad Max movies and I loved this film. Start your engines!"

Furiosa will arrive in cinemas on 24th May 2024.

