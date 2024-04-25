Once there, Lee becomes obsessed with a discharged American Navy serviceman and drug user named Allerton, played by Drew Starkey.

The film will also star the likes of Lesley Manville, Jason Schwartzman and Henry Zaga. Queer will mark the second time that Kuritzkes has collaborated with Guadagino, after working together on the new Zendaya film Challengers.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com ahead of the release of Challengers, Kuritzkes discussed his next project with director Guadagnino.

Justin Kuritzkes and Luca Guadagnino. Stewart Cook/Getty Images for Amazon MGM Studios

"Luca gave me the book for Queer while we were on set for Challengers and said 'read this tonight and tell me if you want to write it', and I read it that night, and I told him I wanna write it and I was really honoured that he asked me," revealed Kuritzkes.

However, this film proved a new experience for the screenwriter as this was his first time adapting the works of another writer, rather than working from his own story.

When comparing the art of adaptation to crafting his own story from scratch, Kuritzkes noted: "Yeah, really different process, especially with that book, which is a legendary book by a legendary author, but, uh, not a conventional one. Not conventional. It's not a made-for-the-movies book."

However, he added: “I can't wait for people to see that movie. I think it's, you know, I really saw working on that as a sort of, I felt like I was a medium between these two brilliant artists – Luca on the one hand and William S Burroughs on the other – and it was my job, really, to bring them together."

Queer is expected to premiere in film festivals later this year, so fans won't have too long to wait to see the ambitious film.

Thankfully, Guadagnino and Kuritzkes's first work together is out much sooner.

Challengers will arrive in UK cinemas on Friday 26th April 2024.

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.