"Luca said, 'What if all the music was driving, thumping techno, like a heartbeat that makes the movie fun?'" Reznor explained, per Variety.

"It’s about the excitement," added Ross, "and simultaneously there’s an order and a thoughtfulness to the score."

The Nine-Inch Nails duo – who previously collaborated with Guadagnino on his last film Bones & All – have penned a number of major film scores over the years, including Oscar-winning work on both The Social Network and Pixar's Soul, and the early acclaim for this latest effort suggests it could well propel them to yet more awards attention.

Ahead of the film's release, a version of the soundtrack remixed by German producer and DJ Boys Noize has been made available to stream on a number of platforms, including Spotify and Amazon Music – read on for the full list of songs featured.

Challengers soundtrack: Full list of Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor score and songs

The full track list from Atticus and Trent Reznor, mixed into a continuous album titled Challengers [MIXEZD] by Boys Noize, can be found below.

I Know [MIXED] Yeah x10 [MIXED] L’oeuf [MIXED] Challengers [MIXED] Pre Signal [MIXED] The Signal [MIXED] Brutalizer [MIXED] Compress / Repress [MIXED] A New Year Carol [MIXED]

The score is available to listen to on Amazon Music.

Challengers arrives in UK cinemas on Friday 26th April 2024.

