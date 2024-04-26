In the present day, struggling professional tennis player Patrick (Josh O'Connor) enters a tennis tournament. Still, he unexpectedly finds himself up against his former best friend and international tennis star Art (Mike Faist).

Flashbacks soon show that the pair's friendship grew complicated by their meeting tennis of prodigy Tashi (Zendaya), who would become a lover to them both and the wife to Art.

Drama no doubt ensues, but what happened all those years ago and who will triumph on the tennis court?

More importantly, where can you watch Challengers?

How to watch Challengers – can you stream the new Zendaya film?

Challengers is out now in cinemas, having been released on Friday 26th April 2024.

At present, Challengers is a theatrical-only release, meaning you have to see it in cinemas to catch the sexy and tense film.

Inevitably, the film will eventually come to streaming, but for now it's time to get down to your local cinema.

Will Challengers be on Netflix?

Mike Faist stars as Art and Josh O’Connor as Patrick in director Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers. Niko Tavernise/Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures

At present, Challengers is unlikely to be on Netflix any time soon due to the streamer's lack of involvement in the creation of the film, meaning it does not have an expected release on the platform.

However, who knows? In a few years it may find its way there.

Will Challengers be on Amazon Prime Video?

Challengers will likely be released on Amazon Prime Video.

The tennis film was produced by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, which is owned by Amazon MGM Studios, making Prime Video the natural eventual streaming home of the film, similar to Saltburn.

Internationally, outside of the US, Warner Bros has been responsible for the distribution, however, so we will have to wait and see if the film goes elsewhere.

In the US, at least, a Prime Video is seemingly guaranteed.

Challengers is out now in cinemas.

