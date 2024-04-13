Well, that just sounds positively ripe for drama - and it isn't even based on a true story.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press at the UK premiere, Zendaya revealed: "We did have our own version of tennis school. We did many many weeks of tennis training together."

She added: "[Tennis training was] followed by workouts together, followed by rehearsals together, so it allowed us the time to really, I don't know, not just bond, but really communicate and understand these characters more and talk and figure it out.

More like this

"And also, I feel like we created our little bubble, our little group."

And the chemistry is clear to see on-screen if our positive review is anything to go by.

Here is everything else you need to know about Challengers.

Challengers will be released in the UK on Friday 26th April 2024.

The film had been due to premiere on 15th September 2023, however, Amazon MGM decided to delay the movie amid the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Challengers had also been due to premiere during the Venice Film Festival 2023.

Who stars in Challengers?

(L to R) Mike Faist as Art, Zendaya as Tashi and Josh O'Connor as Patrick in CHALLENGERS, directed by Luca Guadagnino, a Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures film. Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures

The following actors feature in the film Challengers.

Zendaya as Tashi Duncan

Josh O'Connor as Patrick Zweig

Mike Faist as Art Donaldson

Darnell Appling as an umpire

Jake Jensen as Finn Larsen

Faith Fay as Spectator

AJ Lister as Lily

Scottie DiGiacomo as US Open Umpire

Euphoria, The Greatest Showman and Spider-Man star Zendaya acts as an executive producer on the film and features as tennis prodigy turned tennis coach Tashi Duncan.

Meanwhile, The Crown's Josh O'Connor and West Side Story star Mike Faist star as Tashi's dual love interests, tennis players and best friends Patrick and Art, respectfully.

Director Luca Guadagnino made sure to name-check Appling for his contribution to the film as the umpire of the tense climactic tennis match during the UK premiere.

What trailers are there for Challengers?

There are already multiple trailers and video featurettes for Challengers, including the lead trailer which is memorably soundtracked to Rihanna's S&M.

Catch that trailer below.

A further trailer was released a month ago, giving more of an insight into the story.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Challengers arrives in UK cinemas on Friday 26th April 2024.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.