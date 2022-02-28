While the highly dramatic season 3 finale answered a fair few questions, there are still some plot points we need to know more about, so thank goodness season 3 has been confirmed by HBO! But what exactly is the third instalment going to cover, who from the Euphoria cast will be returning and when can we expect it to arrive on our screens?

Tonight saw the highly-anticipated finale of Euphoria 's second season finally, with fans finally finding out what happened to Fezco, how Cassie and friends reacted to Lexi's play and whether Rue repaired her relationship with Jules after she told her mum she'd relapsed.

Here's everything we know so far about Euphoria season 3.

Will Euphoria be back for season 3?

Yes! HBO announced at the beginning of February that Euphoria would be back for season 3.

As for the future of the show, it's currently unclear whether season 3 will be Euphoria's last – in fact, HBO executives aren't even sure at this point.

"I will let [executive producer] Sam [Levinson] and Zendaya talk about [that]," Casey Bloys, Chief Content Officer at HBO, told TVLine earlier this month.

"I’m very excited about what they’ve got planned [for season 3]. So I will leave that to them. I will say, generally speaking, we trust where they want to take these characters. So we’ll let the creative team lead the way."

Euphoria season 3 release date rumours

While we know Euphoria is definitely returning for another season, we don't yet know when it will arrive – however, it's unlikely to hit our screens for a few years.

Its main star Zendaya, who plays troubled teen Rue, has a pretty jam-packed schedule over the next two years, with the Emmy winner filming Luca Guadagnino's upcoming film Challengers in spring before shooting Dune: Part Two over the summer.

With that in mind, there may be a year to wait until filming can even begin and so we're unlikely to see the new season air until 2024.

Euphoria season 3 cast

While it's not entirely clear who will be back for season 3 of Euphoria, we do know that Zendaya will be reprising her role of Rue, with Casey Bloys, Chief Content Officer at HBO, telling TVLine: "She's going to be in season 3."

In fact, we can't see Zendaya leaving the show anytime soon, with Bloys adding: "It’s hard to imagine doing [the] show without her."

We also know that Dominic Fike will be back in season 3 as Elliot, with the singer and actor telling The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that he would "absolutely" be back.

As for the rest of the cast, we're hoping to see Hunter Schafer (Jules), Alex Demie (Maddy), Barbie Ferreira (Kat), Maude Apatow (Lexi), Sydney Sweeney (Cassie), Jacob Elordi (Nate), Storm Reid (Gia Bennett), Colman Domingo (Ali), Austin Abrams (Ethan) and Nika King (Leslie Bennett) return for season 3.

With Cal Jacobs having seemingly gone AWOL, we're not sure whether Eric Dane will be reprising his role, while it's uncertain whether Fezco (Angus Cloud) or Ashtray (Javon Walton) will survive the finale so we'll have to wait and see whether Cloud or Walton return for season 3.

Hopefully, new additions to the cast like Martha Kelly (Laurie), Chloe Cherry (Faye) and Minka Kelly (Samantha) will be back for a second round.

Euphoria season 3 plot

It's hard to tell what could happen in Euphoria's third season at this point, with fans waiting for the season 2 finale to air, however the drama's cast have teased a few plot points.

Maude Apatow, who plays Lexi on the show, told Entertainment Weekly that she wants to see a slow-burn romance between everybody's favourite pair – Fez and Lexi. "I love working with Angus. I think Angus is such a great actor, and we just have so much fun working together," she said. "So for selfish reasons, I hope we get to do more scenes together because it's fun."

Meanwhile, newbie Chloe Cherry, who plays heroin-addict Faye, told Variety that she hopes Faye grows closer to Rue in season 3.

"They'd vibe for sure. I think Faye has a story of addiction to tell as Rue does; even though it’s different, I think that they could learn something from each other," she said. "I also think Rue is a non-judgmental character, and I think that is all Faye needs. I think if they got closer, they would get along because they have these shared experiences and they are both chill girls in spite of it."

As for plot predictions, it's likely season 3 will tackle Rue's attempt at sobriety (and most probably another relapse), while Lexi deals with the fallout of her play, which resulted in the break-up of Cassie and Nate.

Euphoria season 3 trailer

HBO has not yet released a trailer for season 3 but watch this space! We'll be updating our release date page as soon as a clip drops.

